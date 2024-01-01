Jayson Tatum can't stop fancying his $120 debut signature sneakers with overzealous reaction 

Jayson Tatum, the rising star of the NBA, has captivated fans and enthusiasts alike with the launch of his debut signature sneaker, the Tatum 1, in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Decked out in a pair of sleek and stylish kicks, Tatum showcased his exceptional on-court skills and walked away with the coveted MVP trophy.

The debut of the Tatum 1 marked a significant milestone in Tatum's partnership with Jordan Brand, heralding the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the young basketball sensation.

Starting April 4th, 2024, one can find the Jordan Tatum 2 Vortex on Tatum Kicks. The pair of shoes will be available for $120 on the website. Marking his excitement about his latest pair, Tatum uploaded an Instagram story, going crazy for his own sneaker line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum and his Tatum 2 'Vortex'

Talking about his latest sneakers, Tatum said:

"You always want to be better than you were and constantly improve, so I hope the consumer feels and appreciates how much we put into this one. For me, it represents evolution and how much I’ve grown through this process."

March 5, 2024, will mark a momentous occasion for Jayson Tatum and avid sneaker enthusiasts as the highly anticipated Jordan Tatum 2, elegantly named 'Momma's Boy,' is set to hit the shelves.

Jayson Tatum helps Boston Celtics extend a six-game winning streak

Led by Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics showcased their dominance on the court, securing a resounding 134-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Tatum scored 25 points and played a pivotal role in extending the Celtics' winning streak to six games.

His skillful play, paired with that of Jaylen Brown, who added 24 points, propelled the Celtics to a commanding lead, reaffirming their position as a formidable force in the NBA. In contrast to the Celtics' solid performance, the San Antonio Spurs have now dropped to 5-27.

As the Celtics' winning streak continues, Jayson Tatum's performance continues to be a driving force behind the team's success.