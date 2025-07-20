  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Jayson Tatum teases big injury recovery progress in latest IG update post Achilles issue

Jayson Tatum teases big injury recovery progress in latest IG update post Achilles issue

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Jul 20, 2025 23:41 GMT
Boston Celtics v Orlando Magic - Game Four - Source: Getty
Boston Celtics v Orlando Magic - Game Four - Source: Getty

It has been two months since Jayson Tatum went down in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs with an Achilles injury. Now, the Boston Celtics star is teasing some significant progress on social media.

Ad

In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, Tatum uploaded a picture of his legs. Not a single walking boot was in sight, indicating that he has no need of that apparatus for the time being.

Jayson Tatum hints at major progress in his recovery from his Achilles injury. Credit: Tatum/IG
Jayson Tatum hints at major progress in his recovery from his Achilles injury. Credit: Tatum/IG

Late last month, Tatum had been seen doing a workout while wearing a boot. Celtics fans, then, will perhaps be relieved to see the one-time NBA champion shunning the boot in this latest story.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With 3:09 left in Game 4 of the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks series, Tatum swung the ball to a cutting Jaylen Brown. Knicks guard Mikal Bridges poked the ball away, and as Tatum tried to recover possession, he collapsed to the floor. Unable to walk, an emotionally distraught Tatum would then be taken to the locker room on a wheelchair.

youtube-cover
Ad

The Celtics ended up absorbing a 121-113 defeat. A day later, the team announced that the six-time All-Star had ruptured his Achilles and that he had undergone surgery.

The next several weeks were a whirlwind for the Celtics, who lost their semifinal series in six games to the Knicks. A month later, Boston traded away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, who were both part of their 2024 championship squad.

As for Tatum himself, he has taken to posting recovery updates on his social media accounts. This latest post sans walking boots is a ray of hope for his supporters.

Ad

Jayson Tatum works out at NCAA Division I team's facility as he recovers from Achilles injury

Though it will take a while before Tatum sees action once again in an NBA game, the Celtics star continues to put in the effort in his workouts.

Last Thursday, he was spotted doing a workout inside the training facility of the Chattanooga Mocs, an NCAA Division I team.

Ad

It's worth noting that, in the group photo that Tatum took with the Mocs, he was still wearing his boot. This suggests that he was freed from the use of the boot just a short while after that photo was taken.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications