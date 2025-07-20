Jayson Tatum teases big injury recovery progress in latest IG update post Achilles issue

It has been two months since Jayson Tatum went down in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs with an Achilles injury. Now, the Boston Celtics star is teasing some significant progress on social media.In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, Tatum uploaded a picture of his legs. Not a single walking boot was in sight, indicating that he has no need of that apparatus for the time being.Jayson Tatum hints at major progress in his recovery from his Achilles injury. Credit: Tatum/IGLate last month, Tatum had been seen doing a workout while wearing a boot. Celtics fans, then, will perhaps be relieved to see the one-time NBA champion shunning the boot in this latest story.With 3:09 left in Game 4 of the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks series, Tatum swung the ball to a cutting Jaylen Brown. Knicks guard Mikal Bridges poked the ball away, and as Tatum tried to recover possession, he collapsed to the floor. Unable to walk, an emotionally distraught Tatum would then be taken to the locker room on a wheelchair.The Celtics ended up absorbing a 121-113 defeat. A day later, the team announced that the six-time All-Star had ruptured his Achilles and that he had undergone surgery.The next several weeks were a whirlwind for the Celtics, who lost their semifinal series in six games to the Knicks. A month later, Boston traded away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, who were both part of their 2024 championship squad.As for Tatum himself, he has taken to posting recovery updates on his social media accounts. This latest post sans walking boots is a ray of hope for his supporters.Jayson Tatum works out at NCAA Division I team's facility as he recovers from Achilles injuryThough it will take a while before Tatum sees action once again in an NBA game, the Celtics star continues to put in the effort in his workouts.Last Thursday, he was spotted doing a workout inside the training facility of the Chattanooga Mocs, an NCAA Division I team.It's worth noting that, in the group photo that Tatum took with the Mocs, he was still wearing his boot. This suggests that he was freed from the use of the boot just a short while after that photo was taken.