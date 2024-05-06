Jayson Tatum vs Donovan Mitchell Playoffs Stats, Records and More Explored

Donovan Mitchell’s Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Orlando Magic in seven games to set up a date with Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics. Cleveland needed the full series to outlast its young, inexperienced but ultra-talented first-round opponents. Boston, on the other hand, made quick work of the dethroned Eastern Conference champs that didn’t have Jimmy Butler in the entire series.

The semifinal between the Cavaliers and the Celtics is Mitchell and Tatum’s first opportunity to go head-to-head in the playoffs. “Spida” was eliminated by the New York Knicks last season while Tatum reached the conference finals but was ultimately sent home by the Heat.

Before last year, Mitchell’s postseason runs were with the Jazz in the West while Tatum is a mainstay past the regular season in the East.

Comparing Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum’s playoff stats

Donovan Mitchell’s first taste of the postseason happened in 2018 with the Jazz, where they reached the semifinals but lost to James Harden’s Rockets. Together with now Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, they carried the Salt Lake City team to four more postseasons. Danny Ainge, however, broke up the tandem after they couldn't even reach conference finals in their stint with the Jazz.

From Utah, Mitchell arrived in Cleveland in 2022 after he was traded by the Jazz. He promptly brought the Cavs to the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James’ final year in Ohio in 2018. After a disappointing first-round exit in 2023 with the Cavs, “Spida” is hoping to go deeper in the playoffs this year. He owns a 22-29 win-loss card past the regular season.

Like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum has never missed the playoffs in seven years in the NBA. But unlike the All-Star guard, Tatum has had much better success in the postseason, reaching four conference finals.

“JT” was already the franchise cornerstone when the Celtics arrived in the 2023 NBA Finals but lost to Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors. Tatum carries a 56-43 record past the regular season in his career.

Here are Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum’s playoff numbers:

Player Donovan Mitchell Jayson Tatum PTS 27.7 23.7 REB 4.9 7.7 AST 4.9 4.6 STL 1.3 1.1 BLK 0.3 0.9 TO 3.4 2.9 FG% 43.5 44.2 3-PT FG% 34.9 35.6 FT% 84.9 83.0 TS% 55.3 56.9 Playoffs record 22-29 56-43

Mitchell-Tatum 2024 playoffs stats:

Player Donovan Mitchell Jayson Tatum PTS 27.0 21.8 REB 4.3 10.4 AST 4.3 5.4 STL 1.5 0.4 BLK 0.3 0.6 TO 3.8 1.8 FG% 47.0 41.6 3-PT FG% 25.0 29.0 FT% 79.4 80 TS% 55.1 56.3 2024 playoffs record 4-3 4-1

Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum have different roles to play in the playoffs

Donovan Mitchell has been asked to carry the Cleveland Cavaliers’ scoring load almost single-handedly in the playoffs. Over his last two games against the Orlando Magic, he averaged 44.5 points to get past the stubborn upstarts. Had the explosive guard had better support, Cleveland would have likely closed out the series in six games.

In Game 7, the Cavaliers’ defensive intensity was a key to their 18-point comeback win but they needed every bit of Mitchell’s outburst on offense. His role isn’t likely to change, particularly if Jarrett Allen continues to miss time due to a rib injury.

Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, has arguably the more talented scorers surrounding him, allowing him to facilitate more on offense. The Miami Heat defense had him, unsurprisingly as priority No. 1 on defense, so he took what was available.

Tatum’s scoring in the playoffs (21.8 PPG) for the Boston Celtics compared to the regular season (26.9 PPG) is considerably down. But, his rebounds, 8.1 RPG to 10.4 RPG, and assists, 4.9 APG to 5.4 APG, have increased, proof of his willingness to adapt.

The Cavaliers-Celtics series could be defined by how Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum perform. They are the respective stars of both teams but they will have different roles to play in the series.