Jayson Tatum warns league rivals about $304,000,000 co-star Jaylen Brown and his ceiling: “Due to get over the hump”

Jayson Tatum is always delighted to be paired with Jaylen Brown for the long haul. They are still seeking their first title with the Boston Celtics, and Tatum thinks it’s time for the pairing to reach the next level.

Tatum spoke to The Messenger Sports and warned the league they are returning stronger. He believes that two can reach the highest level and add another banner to the rafters of the Garden in Boston.

“I’m still 25 and he’ll be 27 in two months,” Jayson Tatum said. “We’re far from perfect. We won’t ever get the credit we deserve until we actually win a championship. That is the ultimate goal, but you can’t bypass all the things we’ve accomplished in the six years we’ve been teammates at a very young age.

"We’ve been to the playoffs every single year, we’ve gotten better. Yes, it took some time to figure out how we can be as special as we can be, and how we can co-exist and do it together. I know everybody says, ‘They take turns.’ I feel like we got to a place where we were feeding off each other, playing really well.”

“We are due to get over the hump,” Tatum added. “And it will be well worth it when we do.”

Jayson Tatum made a slight reference to it being worth it. Perhaps he was hinting at the massive contract extension the Celtics signed Brown to this offseason.

Jaylen Brown agreed to stay in Boston, signing a 5-year, $304 million extension. It was the richest contract in NBA history in terms of total value.

Jasyon Tatum’s and Jaylen Brown’s achievements in Boston

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have had great success in Boston but are yet to win the big prize.

The Celtics fell short in the conference finals in Brown's rookie season. Jayson Tatum joined the squad the following season and took them back to the conference finals. They lost in seven games to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

The two have made the playoffs in every season with the Celtics. In the 2020 bubble, they took the team back to the conference finals but lost to the Miami Heat.

They took Boston to the NBA Finals in 2022, where they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Last season, they were on the verge of getting to the finals again but were stunned by the eight-seed Heat in the East finals, losing in seven games in disappointing fashion after a great regular season.

The Celtics are the second favorite to win the NBA title in the upcoming season. Their odds are around 11/2 to raise the trophy, only behind the defending champions Denver Nuggets.