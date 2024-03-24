Jazz guard feigns innocence after throwing punches at Jabari Smith Jr.

The Utah Jazz suffered their fifth straight loss on Saturday in Houston 147-119. It was an ugly loss for the Jazz as the Rockets extended their win streak to eight games. The score was not the only ugly thing to happen in the game. Jazz guard Kris Dunn and Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. exchanged punches.

Smith and Dunn were ejected after the scuffle that occurred five seconds into the second quarter. The kerfuffle began when the two got tied up as the ball was being brought up the floor. They both threw punches before being quickly separated. No punches landed. They were given techs and ejected for fighting.

Dunn said after the game that he was shocked by the ejection. He thought it was undeserved but took responsibility.

“We exchanged a couple words, a couple pushes and the next thing you know, we’re ejected,” Dunn said. “For me, I take responsibility for my actions, and whatever the league decides for me, I have to respect that.”

Smith did not speak to the media after the game.

Each player will likely be hit with at least a one-game suspension for the fisticuffs.

The Rockets dominated the game from the jump despite losing Smith. Jalen Green led the way with 41 points. Fred VanVleet hit 10 triples on his way to a season-high 34 points.

The rout was spurred by the Rockets hot shooting, hitting a season-high 27 3-pointers.

With the win Houston (35-35) moved just 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors (36-33) for 10th in the West. Tenth is also the final play-in spot. Any postseason action for the Rockets seemed unthinkable a month ago, especially with the loss of do-it-all center Alperen Sengun.

Do Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn and Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. have beef?

The altercation may go back further than just Saturday’s game between the Jazz and Rockets. Houston coach Ime Udoka believes Dunn and Smith. have some previous beef.

Udoka said the fight could have been a carryover from a previous dustup between the two players during a game on Jan. 20. Smith and Dunn received techs but were not ejected.

Udoka then gave his perspective on Saturday’s events. He thought the ejections were just.

“I think Dunn hit him with a shot, and then, they got wrapped up and threw a few punches,” Udoka said. “Basically, nothing landed, but as soon as you throw a punch, you’re going to be ejected.”

The Rockets will host the lowly Portland Trail Blazers (19-52) on Monday for their next game. They will likely be without Smith as they try to extend their win streak to nine games.