Jazz’s Isaiah Collier talks on rookie growth, chasing John Stockton’s assist record and Bronny James’ growth [Exclusive]

Despite strolling past fans who normally rooted against him, Utah Jazz rookie point guard Isaiah Collier proudly wore his USC sweatshirt on UCLA’s campus following a recent shootaround.

“It feels good,” Collier told Sportskeeda. “I’m repping my school, regardless.”

Collier has plenty to feel proud of beyond wearing his school colors on the campus of its biggest rival.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Though the Jazz (12-40) have labored with the Western Conference’s second-worst record, Collier has become one of the team’s breakout players. Collier leads his rookie class in assists per game (5.7).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Since assuming a full-time starting role on Jan. 5, Collier has ranked fifth in his rookie class in points per game (10.9) and first in assists (8.6) in a league-leading 30.9 minutes per night. And nearly 7 ½ months after Utah drafted Collier at No. 29, the Jazz have become increasingly pleased with his work ethic that has yielded improvement in his athleticism, decision making and communication.

Trending

“He’s in way better shape. Isaiah has taken a lot of pride in his body this year,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He’s worked really, really hard with our strength and conditioning group in the weight room.”

Most NBA veterans stick to such a routine in hopes to delay Father Time’s unforgiving touch. Rarely do NBA rookies both because of decreased awareness and need. Not Collier, whom the Jazz say has taken care of his listed 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame with care.

“For as fast as Isaiah is, I think he was faster now than he was the first day of training camp,” Hardy said. “I think he has a different burst of athleticism. I think he is more powerful. I think he’s stronger. So I think that piece coupled with the fact that with more minutes, he has gotten more comfortable. He’s gotten more comfortable with using his voice with his teammates. He’s naturally a pretty quiet guy. But I think he’s found the moments of communication with his teammates, especially the veterans, which is not as easy as a young guard.”

Collier spoke with Sportskeeda about his rookie growth, his goal to eclipse John Stockton’s all-time league record for most assists and his former USC teammate Bronny James.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been condensed and edited.

Isaiah Collier Interview

NBA: Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

You’ve said that your confidence is at an ‘all-time high.’ What has sparked that confidence?

Collier:

“Just playing a lot more. That comes with it, to be honest. I’m stacking games on games. I’m stacking games with more reps. I think that helps a lot. So I came a long way. I’m happy with the results right now.”

What has being in the starting lineup with more minutes done for your game?

Collier:

“It’s been great. I’m able to be out there with good players as far as the starting five. It helps you go far with your momentum, the speed of the game and the pace of the game. It’s helped a lot for me with setting the tone. That’s what I have to do as a PG.”

Part of things depend on opportunity, but there’s also the preparation. What did you do to overcome early in the season with getting adjusted to the league?

Collier:

“I kept working. That was the main thing. I was also watching a lot of film. Those were the two main things – working and film. I watch a lot of Tony Parker. I watch a little bit of everybody. I take a little bit from everybody.”

What do you observe about Tony Parker?

Collier:

“How he finishes at the basket. That was a big thing for me early in the season with trying to finish. He played at his own pace and own time. He was a great player in general. He was one of the best PGs to play the game.”

I saw JC [Jordan Clarkson] said that you have a goal to break John Stockton’s assist record. Is that the case?

Collier:

“We’ll see. Just stacking games right now. I’m not really paying attention to numbers. I’m more playing my game. Getting assists and having a high IQ is a big part of my game.”

What do you take away from Stockton’s game that made him such a great passer?

Collier:

“He has a great history with finding teammates. That’s the biggest thing.”

Chris Paul and Jason Kidd are next on the list. What do you take away from them?

Collier:

“I got to play against CP3 this year. The way that he plays at his own pace and finds teammates is impressive. He’s a really smart guy. J Kidd is as well. With him being Dallas’ coach, I’ve watched some film on him. It’s great to see those type of guys still around the game. I’m watching their film and seeing what they did great. They’re doing a lot of creating. They’re playmaking, and getting theirs at the same time. It’s a good thing to see both.”

When you look at your own game with your passing, what’s your art to it?

Collier:

“It’s more about the rhythm of the game, to be honest. It’s about the pace of the game. I’m finding open teammates if they’re hot. Some guys need to get going off of shots. Little things like that play a role. There’s a lot to look at with weakside defenders and who are the low men. It’s about making the right reads.”

You also had a highlight reel and a scare against Brooklyn. How did you pull off forcing a steal, finishing with a strong dunk and bouncing back from a scary fall?

Collier:

“It was good. I fell, but I was good. I showed a little bit of athleticism that I have. It just happened. I don’t think there’s anything spectacular, for real. I was just making a play.”

Will has said your next step is about honing in on your defense. How do you evaluate where you are now and how you take that next step?

Collier:

“Just using my physicality when I’m on the court. I’m competing. That’s the main thing and try to play to my strengths. I don’t like to get scored on. So going there and competing is a big thing.”

How do you minimize the reaches while still being aggressive?

Collier:

“Knowing time and score. That’s the biggest thing. I have to know when to do it and when not do it.”

You were touted as a highly-ranked prospect before your time at USC. But your draft stock dipped and were selected at No. 29. How do you look at your path?

Collier:

“I’m just blessed to be in the NBA. That’s the biggest thing. For me, I have the opportunity to play at this stage at an early age compared to other rookies. I’m just blessed with that situation. I don’t really pay attention to the numbers as much because all of us have to put our shorts on and play basketball. There are no complaints.”

I take it you don’t use your draft ranking as a chip?

Collier:

“It’s all good. At the end of the day, time is going to tell. That’s all I worry about. I’m getting reps. I’m going out there and playing the game right and trying to win.”

What are your goals and next steps through the rest of this season?

Collier:

“Get better every single day. I’m trying to be the best version of myself every single day. I’m going there to compete with the best of the best. Hopefully, I can be one of the best one day.”

You played with Bronny together at USC. What do you take away from his path now that he’s with the Lakers?

Collier:

“Everybody has their own path. I’m proud of what he’s going through and what he has been through to get to where he’s at now. So it’s a blessing to be able to see that path that he’s been on. I’m wishing him the best as far as the whole journey. I’m still in contact. I’m on his side. I know what he’s capable of doing and I’m sure he knows what he’s capable of doing. So it’s just about staying on the right path and keep working.”

What do you think Bronny is capable of doing?

Collier:

“A whole lot. I don’t think people got to see what he really did with his summer work before everything happened [with his cardiac arrest]. But to see where he gained confidence from where he was at one point, I’m proud of him with where he’s at now.”

What did you see in his summer work?

Collier:

“He can shoot it, for real. He can shoot it real well. When he gets his confidence back, he’s going to be a real good player in this league.”

What did Bronny show you by overcoming his health scare and managing all the attention and scrutiny because of the connection with his Dad?

Collier:

“He just continues to be a kid. That was the main thing. He was being a kid. He was going out there and working out. He was working and not really paying attention to what the naysayers say.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback