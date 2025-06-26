Jazz select Ace Bailey despite ex-Rutgers star ruling out Utah as preferred landing spot: Report

The Utah Jazz made former Rutgers star Ace Bailey the No. 5 pick of the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday. Jonathan Givony, ESPN’s draft insider, said that the Jazz was not on Bailey’s list of “preferred destinations.” According to the analyst, the 6-foot-7 forward hoped to go to “Washington, New Orleans or Brooklyn."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bailey’s stock dropped leading to the draft after he refused to work out with any NBA team. Most mock drafts predicted he would land in Philadelphia with the third pick. After failing to visit interested teams, including the Utah Jazz, many were convinced that he had a preferred destination in mind.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Bailey declined a workout, Jazz president of basketball operations Austin Ainge still took him. Ainge reportedly told ESPN that the team liked the versatile forward and thought he was “a fit in our program.” Givony added that Ainge had no intention of trading Bailey.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

The Jazz had the worst record (17-65) in the NBA last season, which helped give them a 14% chance of winning the draft lottery. Instead of that No. 1 pick, they dropped to No. 5, the worst result the team could get. They conducted a workout with different prospects heading into the draft but decided to use it on a player who refused their invitation.

Paul George blasts Ace Bailey for canceling workouts

The Philadelphia 76ers were interested in taking Ace Bailey with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Bailey called off the scheduled workout with the 76ers and declined invitations from two other teams with lottery picks.

Paul George did not hold back during a Tuesday episode of his podcast:

“If I’m Ace Bailey, I can’t get mad if my stock drops. He’s canceled all workouts. … You’re not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first!”

Expand Tweet

George added that the people around Bailey had something to do with the process but continued that they did it “the wrong way.”

Ace Bailey did not work out with the 76ers (No.3), Hornets (No.4) and the Utah Jazz (No.5). The Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets, Bailey’s reportedly preferred destinations came after the Jazz.

The Jazz, snubbed by Bailey for a pre-draft workout, refused to let the former Rutgers star slide past them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More