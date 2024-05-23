JB Bickerstaff landing spots: 5 best NBA teams that should pursue ex-Cavs' HC

The Cleveland Cavaliers stunned many by firing coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Thursday after Cleveland won 99 games in the past two seasons. He leaves after five seasons after overseeing the development of several talented youngsters.

The Cavaliers fell in five games to the Boston Celtics in the recently concluded Eastern Conference semifinals and were knocked out of the first round last season. His firing means that a bonafide veteran coach is on the market, with multiple teams looking for new coaches.

Here's a look at five landing spots for next season.

#1, LA Lakers

The LA Lakers parted ways with Darvin Ham in early May and have been linked with multiple candidates, most notably JJ Redick. With LeBron James rumored to join the Cavaliers, the franchise has a chance of not only signing Donovan Mitchell but also J.B. Bickerstaff.

That would essentially represent a huge coup for the Lakers and help ease the pressure on Anthony Davis. Bickerstaff’s experience with youngsters also serves the Lakers well for their upcoming rebuild, once LeBron hangs up his sneakers/leaves.

#2, Washington Wizards

Another franchise in the market for a new coach, the Wizards might as well see Bickerstaff as their ideal coach considering the kind of changes the franchise is set to undergo. The move for Jordan Poole didn't work out, while Bickerstaff is exactly the kind of name that can bring in some much-needed stability.

The Wizards are already home to multiple young stars and would push the team in the right direction with a Bickerstaff hire. This one seems to be his most likely landing spot if the coach is to return to the league without any break.

#3, Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have restated their commitment to Chauncey Billups multiple times in recent months. However, considering the last season was his third successive losing season, Portland might look to continue its rebuild with a new coach.

The franchise has suffered with the lack of young players developing into stars, and last season's loss of Damian Lillard leaves a tremendous void. J.B. Bickerstaff’s ability to maintain development while churning out success would make him an ideal choice for Portland.

#4, Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have had back-to-back 20-win seasons and have become famous for their lack of defensive structure. Steve Clifford has totaled only 48 wins in two seasons, finishing this time with a 21-61 record.

This is another team that can benefit profusely from Bickerstaff’s ability to steal wins and is in a rebuild.

#5, Detroit Pistons

If there's one team that needs major changes, it's the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons went on a 28-game losing streak in the regular season, their first under Monty Williams, who has a six-year-deal, $78 million deal.

That contract might stop the franchise from bringing in J.B. Bickerstaff. However, stranger things have happened in the NBA, and the season record of 14-68 means that nobody will bat an eye if Williams is fired.