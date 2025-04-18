Jeanie Buss gets real about JJ Redick-LeBron James podcast's contribution to Lakers HC's hiring 

LA Lakers owner and President Jeanie Buss was candid about whether JJ Redick and LeBron Jame' podcast had a say in the HC hiring. Last season, the 4x NBA champion and the now coach of the Lakers made headlines for their in-depth and intricate analysis of X and O's in their 'Mind the Game' podcast. To add, the former NBA icon Steve Nash has now replaced Redick.

But for Buss, the hiring decision was ultimately team GM Rob Pelinka's choice and she opined that she had placed her faith on him to make the right decision. Speaking on SiriusXM:

'When the decision was made to part ways with Darvin Ham, I said to Rob [Pelinka], 'I want you to go find a coach that meets how you look at the process and complement your style. Think differently. You don't have to do the standard re-thread of a coach. That's a problem.' I just wanted him to have the freedom and after doing his work, he came back to me and JJ [Redick] was really resonating with him. My confidence was in Rob Pelinka...he should have the opportunity to have a coach that really reflected his vision"

Hiring Redick turned out to be an impressive move for the Lakers as they ended their season as the No. 3 seed with a 50-32 record. It was the first time since the 2019-20 season that LA had hit the 50-win mark.

Upon his hire, speculations were rife about LeBron James had a say in the former sharpshooter landing a gig following their podcast. The 4x NBA champion quashed all theories of his involvement, and now Buss set the record straight about how it was ultimately Pelinka's choice.

Jeanie Buss had earlier stated her concern about JJ Redick's hire

Earlier this year, Jeanie Buss has stated that she was concerned about JJ Redick's hire as the team's head coach. In an interview with ESPN, she said;

"I was worried about hiring a rookie coach. This team is so important to this community, and to bring in a rookie coach that had no experience before, that was a big leap. But I knew that [Redick and Pelinka] would work well together, and I love watching the progress that they're making."

Redick has been thoroughly impressive for LA in his maiden stint as head coach. With Luka Doncic in the fold, the team's chances of making the NBA Finals only get better. Only time will tell if JJ Redick can lead the Lakers to a championship.

