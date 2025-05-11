Jeanie Buss looks to reconnect with Anthony Davis in the offseason, months after blockbuster trade

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has expressed her desire to reconnect with her franchise's former superstar, Anthony Davis. Davis was involved in arguably one of the biggest trades in the last decade, where the Lakers received five-time All-Star Luka Doncic in exchange for Davis and Max Christie.

On April 17, Buss appeared on "SiriusXM NBA Radio," where she discussed the big trade and answered a few questions. During one segment, Rob Perez, the show's host, asked Buss if she was able to give Davis a proper goodbye.

"I haven’t seen him face-to-face and I look forward to in the offseason. But you have to remember, he’s now under contract to another team. We’ve had too many instances of people accusing us of tampering, so I have to be really careful with stuff like that," Buss said.

Anthony Davis was a big part of the Lakers franchise and their culture for almost half a decade. He helped the Purple and Gold become the 2020 NBA champions and earned five of his 10 All-Star nominations with the California-based team.

It was hard to imagine that the Lakers would ever part with their superstar, who was supposed to carry the torch from LeBron James. The same can be said about the Mavericks, as Luka Doncic led them to the NBA finals last season.

The trade was kept under wraps to prevent any leaks. Not even the players involved knew about it. The announcement shook the basketball community.

So far, the Lakers have won the trade as Doncic led them to a third seed finish in the standings and to the playoffs. Anthony Davis, on the other hand, suffered an abdominal injury and was out for most of the season after the trade.

Anthony Davis summarises his season post-trade in an emotional message

The Mavericks had acquired Anthony Davis to strengthen their defense and to make a deep playoff run. However, those aspirations did not last long after the 10-time All-Star suffered an abdominal injury, which kept him out for most of the season.

On April 19, Mike Curtis from the Dallas Morning News reported on Davis' statements on his season after the trade.

"I'm just very appreciative I get to play the game of basketball. Appreciative to Dallas & the fanbase and my teammates of accepting me & welcoming me with open arms, given the situation," Davis said.

"It's part of basketball. You can't control what goes on. ... The injury happened & I tried to do everything I could to get back on the floor to finish the season & try to carry us into the playoffs. I'm just appreciative."

Anthony Davis played only 9 games for his new team and averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He returned late in the season to lead his team to a Play-In qualification. However, they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in their second Play-In game with a final score of 120-106.

