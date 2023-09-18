Jeanie Buss recalls Magic Johnson’s shocking wish to leave Lakers and play for hometown franchise: “Only gonna stay for 3 years” 

Magic Johnson, one of the best point guards in NBA history, played his entire career with the LA Lakers. During his 13-year career, he helped the franchise win five championships in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988. Johnson received the Finals MVP honors in three of these championship runs, making him one of the greatest players ever to wear a Laker jersey.

It is certainly difficult to imagine Magic Johnson playing for a different NBA team due to all of his contributions to the rich history of the Lakers franchise. However, when he was first drafted in 1979, it seemed like Johnson actually planned to play for a different franchise.

During a conversation with Matt Barnes on the podcast "All the Smoke," Jeannie Buss, current president of the LA Lakers shared that Magic had very different plans for how his NBA career was going to turn out.

"I was 17 and Magic was 19," Jeannie said. "So basically the same age, right? And in those days there wasn't a big draft event. They literally called you and said you've been drafted by the Lakers.

"And so he flew out to Los Angeles. I was over at my dad's house and the doorbell rang and my dad said that's going to be Bill Sharman bringing Magic [Johnson] over." Jeannie adds "So I opened the door and all I could see was this smile, like dazzling smile. Magic Johnson."

"Magic said 'you know I'm really, really excited that I was drafted by the Lakers but I'm only going to stay for 3 years because I want to play for the [Detroit] Pistons. That's where I'm from I want to go back home and play.'

"And I heard that and I said excuse me a second," she continues, "I ran upstairs to my dad and I said 'dad, you're not going to believe it. He said he's only going to stay three years.' And my dad didn't miss a beat and he said 'Jeanie, the first time he puts on a Laker uniform, he's never going to leave.'"

Much to the relief of Jeannie Buss and for LA Lakers fans everywhere, Jerry Buss was right about Magic not wanting to leave the franchise that drafted him once he donned that purple and gold jersey.

Where is Magic Johnson originally from?

Magic Johnson desired to play for his hometown team before eventually playing all 13 years of his NBA career with one franchise. He was born in Lansing, Michigan which was just over 90 miles away from Detroit, home of the Detroit Pistons.

It would be fun to imagine how differently the Pistons, the Lakers, and the other teams around them would have been affected if the five-time NBA champion chose to move back to Michigan to play for his hometown team but it is something that can only be placed on the "what-if" pile.