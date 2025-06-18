Jeanie Buss to stay Lakers governor, but fans draw eerie parallels to Mark Cuban’s Mavs exit

The LA Lakers are going through an ownership change. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Buss family's historic $10 billion sale is the largest in professional sports. The new owner will be Mark Walter, who's part of the majority ownership group of the LA Dodgers.

Charania confirmed that the Buss family will retain over 15% of the minority ownership. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne also confirmed that Jeanie Buss will remain the team governor and looks forward to continuing her role.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans compared it to what happened with the Dallas Mavericks and Mark Cuban. The former majority owner sold his 73% majority stake to Miriam Adelson and Sivian and Patrick Dumont. In the sale, Cuban retained 27% of the minority stake and initially had control over basketball operations.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cuban's role seemed to have diminished last season after the new owners gave general manager Nico Harrison full control. This led to the eventual blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

Fans think it's similar and can't help but compare the situations.

"Please explain how this is different than Mark Cuban and the Mavs," a fan asked.

Expand Tweet

"Ah, yes, the "Mark Cuban" clause. That one worked out well," another fan said.

"everyone getting that s**t in writing while Mark Cuban watched his team sell the golden goose lmao," one fan pointed out.

Most fans still haven't moved on from what happened to Cuban and the Mavericks.

"Didn’t Cuban had a similar agreement and was out within a year or two?" a comment read.

Expand Tweet

"I know a guy that was told the same thing and was outed a year later," another fan commented.

"What's with this in all the recent sales? We saw how it went with Cuban, is this provision even enforceable. What prevents them from pushing her aside 5 months after the sale?" a fan said.

A former Lakers star commented on the recent sale

After the news about the Lakers' sale broke, former NBA star Magic Johnson didn't waste time and commented on it. According to his post on X, he knows that the Buss family wouldn't sell the franchise to someone they don't trust. Johnson said that Jeanie has a real friendship with Walter.

Expand Tweet

In a separate post, the five-time champion said that he got a chance to talk to Buss after the sale. He congratulated the Lakers' governor and said that her father, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, would be proud that she sold the team for $10 billion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More