Jeanie Buss' support for Darvin Ham before Lakers' slump leaves NBA fans revolted: 'She's going to knife him'

Over the past week, there have been countless reports regarding Darvin Ham's status as LA Lakers coach. His recent comments regarding his relationship with owner Jeanie Buss sent NBA fans into a tailspin.

Before the Lakers took on the LA Clippers Sunday night, Ham fielded questions about his potentially being on the hot seat. He said one thing that has gotten him through the team's recent struggles is the endless support from Buss.

“I told you, man, I’m just thankful that I’ve got that support from Jeanie, with her always encouraging me, asking me ‘What do I need? Is everything great?’” said Ham.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After seeing this comment, fans quickly began chiming in with their thoughts. Some feel a firing is still coming despite the fact that Ham has support from Buss. Others are frustated to see her stand by Ham given the Lakers' lackluster play as of late.

Reaction No. 1

Reaction No. 2

Reaction No. 3

Reaction No. 4

Since beating the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament championship, the Lakers have been trending in the wrong direction. At the moment, they sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with a record of 18-19.

Over the past month, the Lakers have a record of 4-10. Between their record and questionable decisions regarding lineups and rotations, many have called for Ham to be removed as head coach.

While Buss might support Darvin Ham at the moment, things could change if the team continues to struggle. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the Lakers have their sights set on title contention.

Darvin Ham not fazed by recent hot seat chatter

While many around the NBA have spent a lot of time discussing Darvin Ham's coaching of the LA Lakers, he remains unfazed. The first-time head coach has faith in his team, and continues to look at the big picture amid recent struggles.

Last week, Ham touched on people zeroing in on the Lakers' recent stretch. He feels the regular season is a marathon and people shouldn't get caught up with each individual game.

"I'm tired of people living and dying with every single game we play," Ham said. "It's ludicrous. Acutally. Like, come on, man. It's a marathon."

Ham also reminded the media that this was an elite team not too long ago. The main thing he is preaching to the Lakers is that they have to continue battling despite how things have unfolded in recent weeks.

"We played some high-level games a little while ago and we just got to get back to that. We got to keep the fight going. We cannot lose our fight."

While this might be Darvin Ham's first stint as head coach, he has more than enough NBA experience. Before being named coach last year, Ham spent 11 years as an assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

Prior to his coaching career, he was a player in the league for eight years. He bounced around the NBA in that time, but managed to be part of a championship team with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.