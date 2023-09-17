 Jeanie Buss wishes former fiance Phil Jackson a happy 78th birthday

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss took to social media to celebrate former fiance Phil Jackson’s birthday. She tweeted on the LA Lakers post celebrating Jackson’s 78th birthday. Jackson turns to a new year in his life on September 17. Buss and Jackson were once engaged and had a long relationship.

Buss kept the birthday wish simple. She had a nice message alongside the picture the Lakers' official account originally posted.

“Happiest of birthdays PJ,” Jeanie Buss tweeted along with a purple heart emoji.

The original post celebrating Jackson included a nice image of the coaching legend laughing. The Lakers also included a short message for their former coach.

“Happy birthday to the forever champion, Phil Jackson,” the Lakers tweeted.

Jackson who brought five championships to the LA Lakers as a coach was the head man during their 3-peat from 2000-03 with the legendary pairing of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

He was also the coach when Bryant and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Jackson also won two titles as a player. He was on the New York Knicks teams that defeated the LA Lakers in 1970 and 1973 to win two championships.

Did Jeanie Buss and Phil Jackson date?

Jeanie became the owner of the Lakers after inheriting controlling ownership of the team from her father. Buss was also romantically involved with Jackson after the two met while working for the Lakers.

Both began dating in December of 1999 and were later engaged for four years.

They broke off their engagement in December 2016. Jackson reportedly broke off the engagement.

The two remained close after the split. Buss went to Jackson for help and also provided her input to the Lakers on multiple accounts. She sought his advice in team management even after they broke up and when Jackson no longer worked with the Lakers in any capacity.

Buss is now married to comedian Jay Mohr. The two began dating in 2017 and married on September 3, 2023, in Malibu after a yearlong engagement.

Even before her engagement to Jackson, Buss was married to volleyball player Steve Timmons from 1990 to 1993. According to a story in the LA Times, she was quoted saying she prioritized her business ventures and work with the Lakers over the relationship.