“Jeanie is a cheap owner”, “Rob Pelinka is a f***n idiot”, “Why the hell would we want Westbrick?” - Fans react strongly as trade talks between the LA Lakers and Pacers die down

The LA Lakers are yet to complete a high-profile move this summer, and fans are letting their frustration be known. A lot of their expectations have not been met and some are starting to lose hope of the Lakers contending for the 2023 NBA title.

Since the start of free agency, fans have been nursing the idea of Kyrie Irving joining the team. However, the Lakers front office is yet to agreee terms with the Brooklyn Nets.

Russell Westbrook's departure is also something the fans have been looking forward to following his below-par 2021-22 season. But there is a chance that the All-Sar guard will play out his contract with the team.

More recently, the Lakers were rumored to be involved in a trade for Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers. With recent news indicating that the Lakers might fail to pull that off too, fans are genuinely annoyed.

The Athletic's staff writer Bob Kravitz revealed that the Lakers' negotiations with the Pacers have hit a brick wall.

"Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That's not to say the Lakers can't come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill."

Bob Kravitz @bkravitz Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That's not to say the Lakers can't come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill. Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That's not to say the Lakers can't come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill.

The prospect of adding a high-degree three-point shooter seemed appealing to several fans. News of that not materializing has angered them, to say the least.

Many have called out the front office, including owner Jeanie Buss. To some others, it is baffling that the front office is not doing all it can to get rid of Westbrook.

perry sands @sands_perry @bkravitz Lebron just gonna waste another yr because the office joking @bkravitz Lebron just gonna waste another yr because the office joking

Volfan @VOLFAN0531 @bkravitz Lakers said no? Could maybe still swing Buddy and or Turner for Kyrie if the Nets want off him bad enough @bkravitz Lakers said no? Could maybe still swing Buddy and or Turner for Kyrie if the Nets want off him bad enough

Coach Rome @Rome_Beast 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/bkravitz/statu… Bob Kravitz @bkravitz Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That's not to say the Lakers can't come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill. Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That's not to say the Lakers can't come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill. pacers wanna play hardball w/ us but gave a contender in their own conference malcolm brogdon for aaron nesmith and scraps pacers wanna play hardball w/ us but gave a contender in their own conference malcolm brogdon for aaron nesmith and scraps 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 twitter.com/bkravitz/statu…

The idea of including a second first-round pick in a trade package with Russ seems a bit much for many. While some believe it is disrespectful, others think that the Lakers are overvaluing Westbrook.

Jeff Pryor @pryor_notices @bkravitz



Major markets really struggle w/ reality when things get handed to them on a platter for years @johnhollinger The fact that LA won't include both 1st round picks is laughable. The same way The Heat think Herro & a couple of their picks are going to bring a superstar... also good for a laughMajor markets really struggle w/ reality when things get handed to them on a platter for years @bkravitz @johnhollinger The fact that LA won't include both 1st round picks is laughable. The same way The Heat think Herro & a couple of their picks are going to bring a superstar... also good for a laugh Major markets really struggle w/ reality when things get handed to them on a platter for years

Brad Clemons @greeky71 @bkravitz Why would the Pacers trade for Russ and then cut him. Those first round picks don't help at all🤷 @bkravitz Why would the Pacers trade for Russ and then cut him. Those first round picks don't help at all🤷

#freewestbrook @brodie_revenge @bkravitz Respectfully u shouldn’t have to move russ with 2 frp, that’s pretty damn disrespectful @bkravitz Respectfully u shouldn’t have to move russ with 2 frp, that’s pretty damn disrespectful

The LA Lakers are heavily reliant on Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis #3 of the LA Lakers

The Lakers do not exactly have the cap space to bring in a superstar-caliber player. But even when presented with an opportunity, they are unwilling to make the sacrifice to pull things off.

It has been reported that the Lakers are holding on to their draft picks because LeBron James will not be around in the future. Adding a 2029 first-round pick has been a deal breaker for the Lakers, as they do not want to trade away their future assets to win now.

One of the reasons the LA Lakers might be unwilling to go all out this offseason is because they are heavily dependent on Anthony Davis. The front office strongly believes they can contend for the title with Davis.

Although Davis is an exceptional talent, his health is a big question mark. New head coach Darvin Ham believes AD is one of the top five players in the league and is hopeful of their chances if the big man stays fit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far