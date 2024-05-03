“Jeanie give me one more chance": Dwight Howard goes the extra mile in his quest for Lakers reunion with sweet serenade

NBA veteran Dwight Howard is eager to work his way back into the league despite having missed out on the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. After a season spend in Taiwan and signing a deal to join the BSN Puerto Rico league, the former three-time Defensive Player is shooting his shot off the court. In a recent video for social media, Howard called for one more chance.

The moment occurred when Sports Writer Playmaker Nyrie made a video alongside the former NBA vet. In the middle, he passed the phone and proceeds shows off his vocal range, calling on Jeanie Buss to give him one more chance.

Howard had three brief stints with the LA Lakers, most recently suiting up in the 2021-22 season for 60 games, averaging 6.2 ppg. Before that, Howard was also a member of the 2019-20 LA Lakers championship team, playing 18.9 minutes per game over 69 games.

Now, with scandals in his personal life and the window closing on his NBA career, Dwight Howard seems to be trying to roll back the clock for one more shot. Check out the video below:

"Lakers gimme a shot man, one more chance. Jeanie give me one more chance. Come on Jeanie."

So far, it has looked unlikely that Dwight Howard will find his way back into the league given the controversies in his personal life.

Looking at the reasons behind why Dwight Howard is no longer in the NBA

While some fans may be wondering why Dwight Howard is no longer in the NBA, the main reason is that his production has dropped considerably. While Howard had previously been a capable defender with an interior presence on the offensive end of the floor as well, that doesn't appear to be the case.

In his most recent season with the Lakers, Dwight Howard averaged a career-low in both scoring and rebounding, with 6.2 ppg and just 5.9 rpg. Given that, and his lack of explosiveness in the paint, many teams weren't sold on bringing him back for the 2022-23 or the 2023-24 season.

While that seems to be the main contributing factor to why he's been unable to find a home, he's also dealing with some controversies in his personal life. In September, it was revealed that Howard wouldn't be picked up by the Golden State Warriors after spending several days working out with the team.

Around the same time, Howard denied allegations from a man named Stephen Harper who was suing him for assault and battery. As he alleged, a meetup between he and Howard turned non-consensual and resulted in the NBA vet sexually assaulting him.

With the case still ongoing, NBA teams may be hesitant to welcome the longtime vet back with open arms.