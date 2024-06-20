"Jeannie Buss & Rob Pelinka have Lebron James Stockholm Syndrome" - NBA Twitter erupts as Lakers sign JJ Redick as head coach

The LA Lakers have finally concluded their head coaching search. The 17-time NBA champions have been linked with multiple candidates since Darvin Ham was dismissed at the start of May. Now, they've made up their minds about the best candidate to take over the franchise.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are making JJ Redick their new head coach, starting next season. The former NBA sharpshooter will have his first coaching experience at the highest level with one of the most iconic franchises in the association.

As soon as the news was reported, plenty of fans shared their thoughts on social media. Some criticized the move and others were more open to this decision.

One fan boldly claimed that Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka have 'LeBron James Stockholm Syndrome' for hiring Redick.

"Jeannie Buss and Rob Palenka have Lebron James Stockholm Syndrome. This is a terrible hostage situation. I have never seen anything like this," this person tweeted.

Another fan said this was a 'brutal spot' for Redick to start his coaching career.

"This is insane, Im happy for JJ but this is a brutal spot. The Lakers have ZERO chance of winning anything. Bron is 40. Their roster is stuck where it is, and when they inevitably lose in the first round bc of how deep the west is, he will be blamed. Happy for him though," somebody else posted.

One fan predicted Redick would be gone in a couple of years.

"Gone in 2 years. Bet. 😮‍💨," this person wrote.

Others have a more positive reaction to this news, considering that Redick has a lot of knowledge about the game.

"JJ has a great basketball mind. Time will tell whether it translates to wins on the court though. Overall, I think this hire will be positively received by the Lakers fan base," one fan said.

When did Lakers approach JJ Redick for this job?

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Rob Pelinka first talked with JJ Redick about this potential hire at the Chicago draft combine in May. At the time, the executive held a meeting with Dan Hurley and leaned towards that option until Hurley rejected the Lakers' offer.

Now, they came back to Redick. Before the Hurley rumors surfaced, Redick was considered the No. 1 option to take this job.