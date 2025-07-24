Jeff Teague backtracks after controversial LeBron James steroid comment: "He was just that dominate"

On Wednesday, former NBA player Jeff Teague claimed on his &quot;Club 520&quot; podcast that LeBron James had used steroids during his stint with the Miami Heat. Not long after Teague said this, he found himself backtracking on his words.In an Instagram story, the former All-Star guard explained that he was not being serious with his LBJ steroids claim.&quot;Y'all weird I was joking about bron,&quot; Teague wrote in his IG story. &quot;he was just that dominate chill&quot;Earlier that day, Teague and his podcast co-hosts were discussing which version of James was the most dominant in his NBA career spanning over two decades. Teague decided to go with the Heat iteration of LBJ, though it was for a shocking reason.&quot;He was on steroids, bro,&quot; Teague said of James. &quot;He had to sit out. He was on steroids for real. Legit, he was on steroids. Allegedly.&quot;According to Teague, James was supposedly flagged for human growth hormone (HGH) in a drug test that &quot;they&quot; (presumably the NBA) conducted. &quot;He had to sit out,&quot; Teague reiterated. &quot;They started testing for HGH...and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out for like three weeks and came back skinny.&quot;Though Teague has since backtracked on this claim, there have been whispers in the past about the 40-year-old NBA superstar using questionable substances. In an appearance on Jason Whitlock's &quot;Fearless&quot; last year, businessman Victor Conte brought up speculations that James using performance-enhancing drugs.Thus far, no reports of James using illegal substances have been confirmed. As for Teague, it did not take him long to clarify that he was joking about the steroids claim.LeBron James goes viral after singing &quot;Not Like Us&quot; in clip featuring Jeff BezosEven before Teague's comment gained traction online, a clip featuring James and his wife Savannah made its rounds on social media.In this clip, the James couple can be seen singing Kendrick Lamar's hit song &quot;Not Like Us&quot; at a gathering. The clip ends with a brief appearance from billionaire Jeff Bezos.This clip of James singing Lamar's famously anti-Drake song comes just a few weeks after the Canadian rapper got a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tattoo to cover a previous LBJ piece.