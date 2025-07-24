  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Jeff Teague backtracks after controversial LeBron James steroid comment: "He was just that dominate"

Jeff Teague backtracks after controversial LeBron James steroid comment: "He was just that dominate"

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 24, 2025 04:44 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, former NBA player Jeff Teague claimed on his "Club 520" podcast that LeBron James had used steroids during his stint with the Miami Heat. Not long after Teague said this, he found himself backtracking on his words.

Ad

In an Instagram story, the former All-Star guard explained that he was not being serious with his LBJ steroids claim.

"Y'all weird I was joking about bron," Teague wrote in his IG story. "he was just that dominate chill"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Earlier that day, Teague and his podcast co-hosts were discussing which version of James was the most dominant in his NBA career spanning over two decades. Teague decided to go with the Heat iteration of LBJ, though it was for a shocking reason.

"He was on steroids, bro," Teague said of James. "He had to sit out. He was on steroids for real. Legit, he was on steroids. Allegedly."
Ad
Ad

According to Teague, James was supposedly flagged for human growth hormone (HGH) in a drug test that "they" (presumably the NBA) conducted.

"He had to sit out," Teague reiterated. "They started testing for HGH...and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out for like three weeks and came back skinny."

Though Teague has since backtracked on this claim, there have been whispers in the past about the 40-year-old NBA superstar using questionable substances. In an appearance on Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" last year, businessman Victor Conte brought up speculations that James using performance-enhancing drugs.

Ad

Thus far, no reports of James using illegal substances have been confirmed. As for Teague, it did not take him long to clarify that he was joking about the steroids claim.

LeBron James goes viral after singing "Not Like Us" in clip featuring Jeff Bezos

Even before Teague's comment gained traction online, a clip featuring James and his wife Savannah made its rounds on social media.

Ad

In this clip, the James couple can be seen singing Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us" at a gathering. The clip ends with a brief appearance from billionaire Jeff Bezos.

This clip of James singing Lamar's famously anti-Drake song comes just a few weeks after the Canadian rapper got a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tattoo to cover a previous LBJ piece.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications