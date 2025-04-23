Jeff Teague uncanny prediction about Timberwolves players landing in foul trouble in Game 2 against Lakers seemingly comes to life

Former NBA player Jeff Teague made a shockingly accurate prediction heading into game two of the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves first-round playoff series.

With Minnesota taking a 1-0 series lead after game one, Teague said on his podcast, 520 In the Morning, that he expects referees to be more involved in the game and that the Timberwolves would be in foul trouble.

Well, that's exactly what happened as the foul trouble limited the Timberwolves' offensive flow with key pieces in the rotation off the court in crucial moments. The game ended in a 94-85 victory for the Lakers.

"It's good for TV, they need more games, so the Lakers are going to win this one," Teague said. "You're going to start seeing some crazy calls, you'll see... Jaden McDaniels is going to have foul trouble tonight."

Teague played for the Minnesota Timberwolves for four years during his long NBA career, so he may know a thing or two about how games will be called. In the first game, Minnesota hit a franchise playoff record 21 three-pointers to go up 1-0.

However, in game two, the Timberwolves' offense was called for several offensive fouls and Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo quickly received three fouls that kept them on the bench.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters in the post-game press conference that the foul trouble led to the loss and that he had to go deep into his bench to play Terrence Shannon Jr.. However, it wasn't enough to get over the hump and close the 20-point gap the Lakers had built up.

"Not having them on the floor, what was lacking? Shooting, obviously. Movement, playing with a lot of activity as they do," Finch said in his post-Game 2 presser. "I thought early on and throughout the game, we didn't make the right play and what was in front of us."

The Timberwolves will have to get off to a better start in the third game when the series shifts back to Minnesota. The Lakers will certainly be looking to steal a game to return to Los Angeles with the series tied.

Timberwolves expected better play from the Lakers in game two

The Los Angeles Lakers did not come out ready to play in the first game of the series. The Lakers were shot off the court, but Minnesota expected Los Angeles to come back with a more inspired performance.

Julius Randle told reporters in the post-game press conference that they weren't shocked by the Lakers' play. He said it had more to do with what Minnesota was unable to do on the court.

"It was what we expected. We knew they were going to come out hard with high intensity and with energy," Randle said. "We did a good job responding after the first quarter, but we just dugged ourself to deep of a hole."

The Lakers take on Minnesota on Friday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

