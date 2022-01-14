“Jerami Grant can guard the likes of Kevin Durant” – Jay Williams believes Chicago Bulls should make move for Pistons forward

The United Center was filled with long faces as the Chicago Bulls lost an Eastern Conference showdown to the Brooklyn Nets in blowout fashion Wednesday night. The Bulls lost the game in the third quarter, when they allowed the Nets to rack up 39 points while posting 19 of their own.

The Nets had a field day in the 138-112 win as Kyrie Irving made his third appearance this season and second game in close succession, having played in the previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bulls defense seemed to lack the ability to stop the Nets and made up 17 turnovers.

On "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," Jay Williams said the Bulls need an upgrade defensively. He suggested Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant could be the answer to their defensive issues.

"They need an upgrade," Williams said. "Coby White, I love him, played at North Carolina, very talented kid. It kind of feels like with all the guards they have on that team, he can be a piece that they can trade. I wouldn't overlook the likes of a Jerami Grant.

"If you've got Jerami Grant on this team with DeMar DeRozan, with Zach LaVine, with (Nikola) Vuvecic, with Lonzo Ball with Alex Caruso ... I think that could be a piece that could defensively help with the Nets and also could help them offensively from a floor-spacing perspective with Zach and DeMar."

While Williams is confident Grant could man-mark Kevin Durant, he agreed Grant might not stop KD from making those shots and raking in points, but it is a good defensive matchup.

"Jerami Grant can guide the likes of Kevin Durant. I'm not saying he's gonna guide him and lock him down, but I will like that matchup. I still favor KD, but I will like that matchup. I will have a Lonzo Ball on a James Harden. I will have Alex Caruso on a Kyrie Irving. I'm not saying they gonna win those matches, but still defensively I will like that matchup."

Brooklyn Nets secure a blowout victory over the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 04 in New York City.

In their second game on the road, the Brooklyn Nets secured their second win with Kyrie Irving in the lineup. The Chicago Bulls came into the game after defeating the Detroit Pistons at home.

NBA UK @NBAUK The top two teams in the East went head-to-head last night, and it was the Brooklyn Nets who secured the 138-112 victory over the Chicago Bulls The top two teams in the East went head-to-head last night, and it was the Brooklyn Nets who secured the 138-112 victory over the Chicago Bulls 🏀 https://t.co/AoXPv71NQA

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points and six assists, while DeMar DeRozan and Coby White posted 19 and 16 points.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 27 points, while James Harden recorded 25 points and a season-high 16 assists. Patty Mills came off the bench to register 21 points, scoring the most from beyond the arc.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the loss, the Chicago Bulls (27-12) remain atop the Eastern Conference, while the Nets (26-14) are second.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein