“They belittled something good, if I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court” - Jerry West critical of the TV series ‘Winning Time’, says it portrays the Showtime Lakers like ‘cartoons’

An article published by Chuck Schilken reported that Jerry West is not afraid to take legal action if changes aren't made to HBO's "Winning Time." West said:

“The series made us all [the Lakers] look like cartoon characters.... They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

Jerry West has been vocal about distaste for the HBO series, "Winning Time." He believes it has damaged the reputations of himself and his teammates.

According to the LA Times, West and his attorney, Louis R. Miller, wrote a letter to HBO expressing their desire for changes. However, the series has continued without adjustment.

West was dissatisfied with how he was portrayed in the series, which dramatized the LA Lakers' dynasty in the 1980s. The series has found itself growing in popularity since its release, but a number of former Lakers players have not appreciated the show's inaccuracy.

West's role in "Winning Time" has been played by actor Jason Clarke. Clarke has portrayed the legend as a hot-headed, loose cannon who goes off in a number of erratic tirades in each episode.

Numerous players have come out to support West, saying that the show's depiction of West couldn't be further from the truth.

Jerry West unhappy with LA Lakers series "Winning Time"

NBA legend and executive Jerry West.

The HBO series "Winning Time" has continued to grow in popularity. Although many view the film as a documentary about the 1980s LA Lakers, HBO has stated that the characters have been dramatized.

Several Lakers legends have been showcased throughout the show, including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and Pat Riley. No character has gotten as much publicity as West's due to his comically emotional depiction.

Personalities throughout the NBA have come out to show their support for West. They argue that West is not at all similar to the person "Winning Time" has painted.

It looks as if the LA Lakers legend will have to take serious action if he wants to see change. "Winning Time" and HBO have made it clear that they intend to continue to move forward with the series.

