Jerry West delivers savage quote on NBA players calling themselves dogs: "I was a wolf; I ate dogs"

When it comes to the all-time greats in professional basketball, Jerry West deserves a mention. Along with being a true lifer in the sport, the man is also the inspiration for the NBA logo.

Dating back to the 1960's, Jerry West has been in and around the game in some capacity. Following his 14-year career, he has stuck in the league as a coach and executive. Currently, he is an executive for the LA Clippers.

Right now, West is spending his time in Las Vegas for the Summer League. Along with taking in the action, he's also made some guest appearances to talk about the league. When talking about the current generation, he made sure to let an audience know he was a step above.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Competitve people, the word dog comes up a lot. Well I was a wolf, okay. I used to eat dogs."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



- Jerry West looking back on his playing days



(via



"The word 'dog' comes up a lot... Well, I was a wolf. I used to eat dogs."- Jerry West looking back on his playing days(via @NBA "The word 'dog' comes up a lot... Well, I was a wolf. I used to eat dogs."- Jerry West looking back on his playing days 😂(via @NBA)https://t.co/skWJsMfMVL

West spent his entire playing career as a member of the LA Lakers. In 932 total games, he averaged 27 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.6 steals. Some his accolades include being a 14-time All-Star, one-time scoring champ, one-time assist champ, one-time champion, one-time Finals MVP, and being named to 12 All-NBA teams. "The Logo" was later inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980.

LeBron James responds to Jerry West's comments about being a "wolf"

Following this clip going viral on social media, many chimed in with their thoughts on what Jerry West had to say. Among those to defend him was another all-time LA Lakers great.

LeBron James took to social media to let everyone know he sides with West. He even capped off his response with a wolf emoji to add to it.

LeBron James @KingJames twitter.com/clutchpointsap… ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



- Jerry West looking back on his playing days



(via



"The word 'dog' comes up a lot... Well, I was a wolf. I used to eat dogs."- Jerry West looking back on his playing days(via @NBA "The word 'dog' comes up a lot... Well, I was a wolf. I used to eat dogs."- Jerry West looking back on his playing days 😂(via @NBA)https://t.co/skWJsMfMVL FACTS!!!! Not 1 lie said! FACTS!!!! Not 1 lie said! 🐺 twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

While West isn't in the same tier as guys like LeBron or Michael Jordan, he is still an all-time legend. He was one of the NBA's first real superstars and paved the way for the game to grow into what it is today.

Along with being the logo, West has also done something that no other player in history have ever achieved. That being winning Finals MVP when his team didn't win the series.

In the 1969 finals, the LA Lakers found themselves matched up with the Boston Celtics. Boston managed to win the series in seven games, but West's play was so dominant that he was named MVP. In that series, he averaged 37.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

Poll : 0 votes