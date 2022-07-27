“Jerry West is like, ‘Man, you were trash, bro’” - Nick Wright says he feels for JJ Redick after being called out by West, says all midlevel players have to be frustrated by this

LA Lakers legend Jerry West was an all-time legend in his playing days and has also become one of the league's top executives.

An absolute student of the game, West has been a staple of what the NBA has transformed into. Often referred to as "The Logo," West was also known for his competitive nature. Throughout the offseason, West and former NBA player JJ Redick have gone back and forth on social media.

It all started when Redick commented the lack of "competition" in past eras, such as when Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy played. West defended his era, saying that he believed Redick calling past players "plumbers and firemen" was disrespectful. On the "What's Wright" show, analyst Nick Wright said he feels bad for Redick after West's response.

"This is where JJ is gotta be so frustrated and all the, like, midlevel NBA guys got to be frustrated," Wright said. "You know who Jerry West can never take a shot at whose career he can never take a shot at? Me. Because I didn't have one. I can call anybody anything. Yeah, guess what? Look up my career points per game. Ain't gonna find it.

"You know what my shooting percentage is? Perfect zero-for-zero. it doesn't matter. ... Meanwhile, JJ Redick, awesome college player, really good pro player and Jerry West is like, 'Man, you were trash, bro. What games did you impact?' So, I kind of feel for JJ."

Jerry West and JJ Redick exchange words

The offseason has always produced fascinating storylines throughout the league. One of those storylines has involved the comments between Jerry West and JJ Redick. It all started when Redick was passionate about the lack of elite competition facing some of the standout players from the past.

It's always difficult to compare some of the NBA's different eras. The game has consistently changed drastically because of the types of players and athletes who have come through the league.

West was one of his era's most dominant players, becoming a Hall of fame forward with the LA Lakers. In 14 seasons, West averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 47.4%. The No. 2 pick in 1960, West won the 1972 title and was a 14-time All-Star. He's a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

