“JJ should be thankful he’s made as much money as he’s made” - Jerry West says JJ Redick calling players from his and Bob Cousy’s era “plumbers and firemen” was very disrespectful

Since his playing career ended, JJ Redick has started the first chapter in his life after basketball. Along with his hit podcast 'The Old Man and The Three,' he is also regularly on ESPN television. The former lottery pick has racked up a large number of fans with his heated debates with Stephen A. Smith.

While many have come to adore JJ Redick for always saying what's on his mind, he has made some enemies along the way. Primarily, NBA players from generations before him.

During an episode of ESPN's 'First Take,' JJ Redick made some unflattering comments about Celtics legend Bob Cousy and other players from the 60's, saying that the level of competition was lower than what it is today. He made sure to pay respect to those who paved the way for guys like him to live out their dreams, but some still to offense to what he said.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West recently opened up on his feelings with JJ Redick following his comments. He felt disrespected by what was said and thinks Redick should be more humble when talking about players from the past.

"JJ should be very thankful he's made as much money as he's made... I just think it's very disrespectful myself."

Jerry West is the latest NBA legend to chime in on the J.J. Redick/Bob Cousy “plumbers and firemen” conversation



Was JJ Redick out of line with his comments about previous NBA generations?

This is an interesting incident because a case could be made for both sides of the argument. On the one hand, Redick is slightly out of line to compare the talent back then to that of today. From an athletic and fundamental standpoint, the NBA has made huge strides since the days of Bob Cousy and Jerry West.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Bob Cousy responded to JJ Redick’s comments about who Cousy played against in his era. Bob Cousy responded to JJ Redick’s comments about who Cousy played against in his era. https://t.co/twxCyXH7tX

From West's point of view, it's easy to see why statements like this bring such outrage. Players of the early days fought hard to build the NBA from the ground up, and should be thanked for their efforts.

Another reason why West is so distraught is because of how things connected to the game have advanced as well. Players now have state-of-the-art facilities and countless coaches and trainers to help them improve their game. Comparing that to a time when guys had to work a full-time job in the offseason instead of train is a bit unfair.

JJ Redick is a guy who has been in and around the NBA for some time now. While it may have come out the wrong way, it's safe to assume he meant no ill-will when he made the comments.

