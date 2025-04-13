Jessica Alba’s son adorably fanboying over Luka Doncic in courtside moment goes viral

Jessica Alba’s son - Hayes - is a Luka Doncic fan. At the recent Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, the youngster capped a memorable experience as he witnessed one of his favorite players play live in action on the court at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Alba shared the night out with her son in a TikTok post that has already garnered over 13,000 views in just 10 hours and in an Instagram post that has over 189,000 likes in just 18 hours.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sitting courtside with his Hollywood actress mother proudly decked out in his Luka jersey, Hayes witnessed Doncic score 39 points, grab seven rebounds, and dish seven assists in the Lakers's 140-109 humbling of the Rockets. Hayes can be seen getting a few dribbles of the game ball and cheering on the Slovenian star as he was at the free-throw line.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The mother and son then looked at a display of team memorabilia - including a copy of Kobe Bryant’s book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play on the shelf - and ended the evening with a picture with LA Lakers President and owner Jeanie Buss.

Jessica Alba talks about her dual team allegiances

Actress Jessica Alba is no stranger to the world of sports. By her admission, she says she grew up in a household where her father was a hardcore sports fan. The Pomona, California native admits that when it comes to the Lakers/Clippers rooting dichotomy, her allegiance is split, seemingly a sporting fan faux pas.

Ad

Ad

In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take in 2017, Alba said this of her divided fandom.

“Lakers and Clippers we grew up with both. I mean of the two teams, here is the thing, it’s hard because we kind of like both. I think here you are only allowed to really like one or the other and it’s not that we are fairweather fans, we just have two teams that play in the same stadium and we feel torn.”

Ad

ESPN’s Michael Smith asked the Hollywood star about the rooting interest in the home and she responded.

“I mean we’re Lakers and Clippers [fans]. I know that’s weird; it’s a very West Coast thing that we could like two teams. I grew up with Dodgers and Angels and it didn’t feel [strange] and it wasn't like Giants and Dodgers. It’s different here [on the East Coast] where you can’t like two teams on the same coast.”

Jessica Alba has been seen at NBA games since 2001 when she was part of the cast of the television series “Dark Angel.” Over the years, Alba has been a spectator at the Lakers, Clippers, and Golden State games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brandon King Brandon King is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in studio art. His education played a role in his becoming a basketball writer as Brandon wanted to get into sneaker design. As basketball and sneakers have an unbreakable link, that combined his fandom of both areas and made for a natural fit.



Brandon has over 7 years of experience at sneakershoptalk.com. and has also covered the game at HHBCU Sports. He has conducted interviews with athletes, coaches and members of athletic and conference administration.



Kareem Abdul Jabbar was his first favorite player and as he was on his way out of the league, Brandon became mesmerized by all the things he could do on the court. Brandon's all-time favorite player was Michael Jordan, and he has been a Bulls fan ever since that era.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Brandon likes lifting weights, spending time with family, writing about sneakers and playing basketball. Know More