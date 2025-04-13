Jessica Alba’s son adorably fanboying over Luka Doncic in courtside moment goes viral

Jessica Alba’s son - Hayes - is a Luka Doncic fan. At the recent Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, the youngster capped a memorable experience as he witnessed one of his favorite players play live in action on the court at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Alba shared the night out with her son in a TikTok post that has already garnered over 13,000 views in just 10 hours and in an Instagram post that has over 189,000 likes in just 18 hours.
Sitting courtside with his Hollywood actress mother proudly decked out in his Luka jersey, Hayes witnessed Doncic score 39 points, grab seven rebounds, and dish seven assists in the Lakers's 140-109 humbling of the Rockets. Hayes can be seen getting a few dribbles of the game ball and cheering on the Slovenian star as he was at the free-throw line.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The mother and son then looked at a display of team memorabilia - including a copy of Kobe Bryant’s book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play on the shelf - and ended the evening with a picture with LA Lakers President and owner Jeanie Buss.
Jessica Alba talks about her dual team allegiances
Actress Jessica Alba is no stranger to the world of sports. By her admission, she says she grew up in a household where her father was a hardcore sports fan. The Pomona, California native admits that when it comes to the Lakers/Clippers rooting dichotomy, her allegiance is split, seemingly a sporting fan faux pas.
In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take in 2017, Alba said this of her divided fandom.
“Lakers and Clippers we grew up with both. I mean of the two teams, here is the thing, it’s hard because we kind of like both. I think here you are only allowed to really like one or the other and it’s not that we are fairweather fans, we just have two teams that play in the same stadium and we feel torn.”
ESPN’s Michael Smith asked the Hollywood star about the rooting interest in the home and she responded.
“I mean we’re Lakers and Clippers [fans]. I know that’s weird; it’s a very West Coast thing that we could like two teams. I grew up with Dodgers and Angels and it didn’t feel [strange] and it wasn't like Giants and Dodgers. It’s different here [on the East Coast] where you can’t like two teams on the same coast.”
Jessica Alba has been seen at NBA games since 2001 when she was part of the cast of the television series “Dark Angel.” Over the years, Alba has been a spectator at the Lakers, Clippers, and Golden State games.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.