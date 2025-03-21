Jhené Aiko goes viral as shorthanded Lakers succumb to Bucks

The LA Lakers faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in a losing effort inside Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. Despite the lopsided nature of the loss, some Hollywood stars still came out to see the game, including R&B singer-songwriter Jhene Aiko.

Aiko was on the sidelines wearing a green suit paired with sunglasses. The NBA’s official social media account captured her presence in the game, posting her pictures while watching the Lakers-Bucks action unfold.

“@jheneaiko courtside in LA!,” the league’s official Instagram account wrote in its post.

The 37-year-old California native is known for her hits “B.S.,” “While We’re Young,” and “Sativa.”

Aiko watched on as the Bucks took down the Lakers, 118-89, without their stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, LeBron’s son, led the Lakers with 17 points apiece in the blowout loss.

Bronny’s tally was his career-high in 21 games so far in his rookie season with the purple and gold.

The Bucks turned to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put up 28 points and seven rebounds in the game. Meanwhile, former Laker Kyle Kuzma added 20 points for Milwaukee.

Fans react as Jhene Aiko attends Lakers game against Bucks

Jhene Aiko’s presence caught the attention of many fans across the NBA world, expressing their reactions to the singer’s appearance via social media.

On X/Twitter, some fans lauded Aiko’s aura, saying that she brings a unique energy to the game.

“Vibes unmatched! Jhene always brings the energy!,” one fan said.

“Yesss slayyy,” another fan wrote.

“she is a goddess also amazing photo shot,” a fan added.

Other fans, meanwhile, quipped about her appearance at what seemed like an insignificant game for the Lakers as Doncic and James were both out, depriving the team of its usual star power on the court.

“Did anyone tell her LeBron was out?,” one fan said.

“No wonder Bronny got a career high,” another fan wrote.

“Jhené Aiko courtside? Definitely adding some extra star power to the game!,” another fan said.

Aside from LeBron and Doncic, the Lakers also missed Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jared Vanderbilt. For the Bucks, they were without Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, Jericho Sims and Stanley Umude.

The Lakers are currently the No. 4 seed in the stacked Western Conference standings. After the loss, they now hold a 43-26 record, just 0.5 above the No. 5 Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Hollywood team only has 13 games remaining on its schedule to grab a top four seed and secure homecourt advantage, at least for the first round of the playoffs.

