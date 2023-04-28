"Jimmy Jordan" - Fans react hilariously to Miami Heat's social media team cooking haters and Bucks supporters

Despite entering the postseason as the eighth seed, the Miami Heat were able to knock off the Milwaukee Bucks, who finished with the NBA's best record. The Heat's social media team wasted no time trolling the Bucks after advancing to the second round of the postseason.

Check out the Miami Heat's social media posts below:

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Miami Heat social media team was emptying the clip last night The Miami Heat social media team was emptying the clip last night 💀💀 https://t.co/YHWgJOoXrB

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to Twitter to respond to the trolling. @batangbiboz stated:

"Jimmy Jordan 😭"

@ayrthonupnext responded:

"NGL, Miami Heat social media team COOKED on all of these posts 🤣🤣"

@supszns supported the Heat's decision to talk-trash, stating:

"Well deserve. They were just in the Play-In they can def talk they smack."

@WhatSeperatesU was not a fan of the posts, however, claiming:

"this is why miami is not likeable, too cocky"

@HinamiqY blamed injuries for the series outcome:

"lmao heat nothin bout 2 round exits (giannis injured series doesnt count)"

@lightseraph brought up the 2021 Bucks' sweep of the Heat to question if Miami can make a similar run, stating:

"As a Bucks fan, Heat did a great job to upset the Bucks. When Bucks swept the Heat in 2021, we ended up with the trophy. Let’s see where your run ends"

@kripsylon doubted Miami's ability to make good on the series victory:

"They still ain’t winning a ring don’t get it twisted"

@InjuryGawd_ shared that he expected this kind of behavior from the Memphis Grizzlies, but not the Miami Heat:

"This is sum shii you would expect from Grizzlies page tbh. Cringe admin but congrats to Miami, Butler did a heavy carry job as always."

Check out some of the best reactions from fans below:

ໍ @supszns @LegionHoops Well deserve. They were just in the Play-In they can def talk they smack. @LegionHoops Well deserve. They were just in the Play-In they can def talk they smack.

weluvdamian @HinamiqY @LegionHoops lmao heat nothin bout 2 round exits (giannis injured series doesnt count) @LegionHoops lmao heat nothin bout 2 round exits (giannis injured series doesnt count)

Kripsylon @kripsylon @LegionHoops They still ain’t winning a ring don’t get it twisted @LegionHoops They still ain’t winning a ring don’t get it twisted

LeHouston🚀 @H_Town_Merchant @LegionHoops Admin was waiting his whole life for this @LegionHoops Admin was waiting his whole life for this😭

Prince @1400Prince @LegionHoops I really can’t wait for the heat to get clapped @LegionHoops I really can’t wait for the heat to get clapped

👁️👃🏾👁️ @InjuryGawd_ @LegionHoops This is sum shii you would expect from Grizzlies page tbh. Cringe admin but congrats to Miami, Butler did a heavy carry job as always. @LegionHoops This is sum shii you would expect from Grizzlies page tbh. Cringe admin but congrats to Miami, Butler did a heavy carry job as always.

What's next for the Miami Heat after beating the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Miami Heat became just the fifth eighth seed in NBA history to advance past the first-round of the postseason. They also became the first play-in team to win a postseason series since the inception of the tournament ahead of the 2020-2021 season. Miami will kick off their second-round series against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Heat will need Jimmy Butler to continue to carry the load offensively. Butler averaged over 20.0 points per game more than his next-highest scoring teammate in the first round. He finished the round averaging 37.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 59.7% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point range and 70.8% from the free-throw line.

Poll : 0 votes