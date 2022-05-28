“Jimmy Butler with 47/9/8 just had King James Game 6” - Shannon Sharpe compares Miami Heat talisman’s heroics to LeBron James’ in Game 6 win vs. Celtics 

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe compared Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's heroics to LeBron James' in the NBA Eastern Conference Game 6 elimination match against the Boston Celtics.

Butler bagged 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lead the Heat to a 111-103 road in Friday's game at TD Garden. Sharpe took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the six-time NBA All-Star, writing:

"Jimmy Butler with 47 9 8 just had a @KingJames gm 6 against the Celtics in the Garden. That was a virtuoso"

LeBron James has torched the Boston Celtics during his time in the Eastern Conference. He went head-to-head against them as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. LeBron lost the first two series against the C's but led his teams to a win in the next five consecutive meetings.

Jimmy Butler channels his inner LeBron James as Miami Heat force Game 7 against Celtics against all odds

The Miami Heat looked done and dusted in their Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics following their Game 5 loss at home. They were the underdogs heading into Game 6 at TD Garden, and many expected their season to end.

However, the Heat maintained their reputation of being one of the most resilient teams in the NBA. Behind Jimmy Butler's LeBron James-esque 47-point effort, Miami beat the in-form Boston Celtics 111-103 on the road in an elimination Game 6 contest.

Playoff career high for Jimmy Butler. JIMMY BUCKETSPlayoff career high for Jimmy Butler. JIMMY BUCKETS 🔥Playoff career high for Jimmy Butler. https://t.co/FGqo3XlUqE

Jimmy Butler has struggled with a knee issue in the last two games. He could produce only 19 points in those matches, shooting a dismal seven of 32 from the field. Butler shot 55% from the floor in Game 6, including four triples.

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus provided excellent support to Butler. Lowry rediscovered some much-needed rhythm, bagging 18 points and ten assists, while Max Strus registered 13 points. The latter failed to score a field goal in Games 4 and 5. The Heat were extremely efficient offensively, shooting on a 46/44/96 clip during the contest.

The Miami Heat need to continue to perform well as a team. They haven't been able to do that, which has been one of the primary reasons behind their struggles against a team like the Boston Celtics, who excel due to their squad depth.

