  Jimmy Butler absolutely disgusted after stream chat questions if Steph Curry "smells good"

Jimmy Butler absolutely disgusted after stream chat questions if Steph Curry "smells good"

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 21, 2025 07:54 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn

By all accounts, Jimmy Butler has gotten off to a great start in his stint with the Golden State Warriors. He wasn't exactly pleased, however, with a certain question posed by a netizen regarding one of his Warriors teammates.

During a livestream with content creators Faze Rug and Brawadis, Butler was informed that one online user had a question about the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made.

"Does Steph Curry smell good?" Faze Rug relayed to Butler.
After Faze Rug said this, the look on the six-time All-Star's face went from surprise to slight amusement. Before reacting any further, Butler asked to verify the question he'd just heard.

"Prove that it came from the chat!" Butler told the content creators.

In response, Brawadis showed Butler the comments section of their livestream. At this point, Butler put on a disgusted look.

Though Butler has only been in Golden State since February, he has gone out of his way to underscore his tremendous respect for beloved Warriors star Curry. During the play-in tournament, Butler called Curry "Batman" while labelling himself "Robin."

Reciprocating the respect, Curry stood up for Butler after then-TNT analyst Charles Barkley called the 6-foot-7 forward a "a really nice closer" during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Curry reminded Barkley that Butler, whom he lauded as a "legitimate ballhandler," had led a team to the NBA Finals on multiple occasions.

With Curry and Butler staying put in Golden State for the time being, the bond between these two athletes will likely continue to flourish, on and off the court.

"Devin Booker, 11-0": Jimmy Butler hilariously responds to question about 1v1 game against Phoenix Suns guard

Another question that Butler fielded from the livestream was a hypothetical scenario pitting him and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. If Butler faced Booker in a one-on-one game to 11, who would win and what would the score be?

Without missing a beat, Butler gave a deadpan response.

"Devin Booker, 11-0," the Warriors star said.

While this response appears oddly out of character for the hypercompetitive Butler, Faze Rug quickly pointed out that Brawadis was a huge Booker fan, thus implying that Butler gave that answer merely to please Brawadis. To punctuate this conversation, Butler claimed to be an admirer of Booker just like the content creator.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
