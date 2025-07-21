Jimmy Butler absolutely disgusted after stream chat questions if Steph Curry "smells good"

By all accounts, Jimmy Butler has gotten off to a great start in his stint with the Golden State Warriors. He wasn't exactly pleased, however, with a certain question posed by a netizen regarding one of his Warriors teammates.During a livestream with content creators Faze Rug and Brawadis, Butler was informed that one online user had a question about the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made.&quot;Does Steph Curry smell good?&quot; Faze Rug relayed to Butler.After Faze Rug said this, the look on the six-time All-Star's face went from surprise to slight amusement. Before reacting any further, Butler asked to verify the question he'd just heard.&quot;Prove that it came from the chat!&quot; Butler told the content creators.In response, Brawadis showed Butler the comments section of their livestream. At this point, Butler put on a disgusted look.Though Butler has only been in Golden State since February, he has gone out of his way to underscore his tremendous respect for beloved Warriors star Curry. During the play-in tournament, Butler called Curry &quot;Batman&quot; while labelling himself &quot;Robin.&quot;Reciprocating the respect, Curry stood up for Butler after then-TNT analyst Charles Barkley called the 6-foot-7 forward a &quot;a really nice closer&quot; during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Curry reminded Barkley that Butler, whom he lauded as a &quot;legitimate ballhandler,&quot; had led a team to the NBA Finals on multiple occasions.With Curry and Butler staying put in Golden State for the time being, the bond between these two athletes will likely continue to flourish, on and off the court.&quot;Devin Booker, 11-0&quot;: Jimmy Butler hilariously responds to question about 1v1 game against Phoenix Suns guardAnother question that Butler fielded from the livestream was a hypothetical scenario pitting him and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. If Butler faced Booker in a one-on-one game to 11, who would win and what would the score be?Without missing a beat, Butler gave a deadpan response.&quot;Devin Booker, 11-0,&quot; the Warriors star said.While this response appears oddly out of character for the hypercompetitive Butler, Faze Rug quickly pointed out that Brawadis was a huge Booker fan, thus implying that Butler gave that answer merely to please Brawadis. To punctuate this conversation, Butler claimed to be an admirer of Booker just like the content creator.