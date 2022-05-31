"Jimmy Butler is aware Kyle Lowry ain't healthy, Max Strus isn't 100% healthy" - Stephen A. Smith vehemently defends Miami Heat talisman for his 3-point attempt in the clutch in Game 7

The Boston Celtics went past the Miami Heat on Sunday to take Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. They are now headed to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Stephen A. Smith, on ESPN's "First Take," talked about Jimmy Butler's shot with about 17 seconds on the clock. It could've put the Heat up one had it gone in. Smith said:

"I take into account a few things. Number one, he had been making shots throughout the last two games or so. Remember, he went through a three-game stretch when he was only averaging nine points after averaging 35 in the first two games of this series.

"Jimmy Butler is aware Kyle Lowry ain't healthy. Max Strus isn't 100% healthy. ... Jimmy Butler didn't want overtime because Jimmy Butler ain't healthy either."

The Boston Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors in the finals starting June 2.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Game 7: That shot from Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum wins the first-ever Eastern Conference finals MVP

Jayson Tatum wins the ECF MVP.

After reaching the Eastern Conference finals in four of the last six seasons, the Boston Celtics made it to their first NBA Finals since 2010. Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be played between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on June 2 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Jayson Tatum fittingly won the first-ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference finals MVP. He scored 26 points while recording 10 rebounds and six assists in the win. Jimmy Butler scored 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss.

Boston took an early fifteen-point lead in the first-quarter, which ballooned to 17 in the second. Miami rallied back with a 15-5 run in the closing minutes of the second-quarter to cut the lead to six going into halftime. Their run was fueled by Jimmy Butler's and Max Strus' threes.

The Boston Celtics tried to pull-away again in the third-quarter, but going into the fourth, the Celtics were up just seven. Late in the fourth, the Celtics managed to get hold of yet another double-digit lead.

However, an 11-0 run within the final minute brought the game within attacking distance for the Miami Heat. Then, on a fast-break, Jimmy Butler shot a three that rimmed out.

The decision could be deemed questionable looking at his shooting numbers. However, considering everyone who is on the floor for the Miami Heat and with the game on the line, many wouldn't want anyone else to take that shot.

The Miami Heat's injuries held them back in this series, but getting to seven games was no minute feat.

