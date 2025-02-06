Jimmy Butler confirms blockbuster trade to Warriors with "Wild Wild West" post

Shams Charania posted on Wednesday that the Miami Heat were “finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. The report ended months of speculations about where the six-time All-Star will play after forcing his way out of Florida. The Dubs sent Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and a first-round pick for the disgruntled forward.

Less than 30 minutes later, Butler responded to the news:

“Welcome to the wild wild west”

The trade likely surprised many after Charania and Brian Windhorst reported a cease in Heat-Warriors trade talks. They reported that Butler told the Warriors he would not sign an extension if Pat Riley sent him to the Bay Area. Still, the Dubs persisted and landed one of the best playoff performers in recent years.

Jimmy Butler wanted to compete for a championship regardless of where he ended up. He gets that chance with the Golden State Warriors. Jimmy Buckets joins a team that includes Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and two-time MVP Steph Curry.

The Dubs acquired the player doggedly chased after. Only time will tell if the addition will result in the fifth championship in the Curry and Kerr era.

Fans react to Jimmy Butler's trade confirmation to the Warriors

Fan reactions did not take long to flood Jimmy Butler's post. With Jimmy Buckets in trade rumors since mid-December, the tweet promptly garnered responses.

"Welcome demon Jimmy to the Warriors"

One fan could not resist:

"How long b4 u & draymond throw hands"

Another fan added:

"we gonna miss you in Phoenix goat"

@GamblersDream said:

"Quit on your team to be third fiddle to curry. Sad way to end your career but at least they have good coffee in GS!"

@cookout_bbq reacted:

"over or under 0.5 punches thrown between Jimmy and Draymond in practice"

The Warriors owned a 25-24 record before Jimmy Butler confirmed the trade to Golden State. They are 10th in the Western Conference but only 2.5 games behind for an outright playoff spot. Only time will tell if Jimmy Buckets can help the Dubs climb the standings and punch a guaranteed postseason return.

