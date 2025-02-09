"Jimmy Butler effect" - Warriors fans hyped as Steph Curry and Co. dish statement win with new star in the fold

Golden State Warriors fans were hyped on Saturday after Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler led the team to a 132-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls. It marked not only Butler’s debut for Golden State but also a homecoming since he spent the first six years of his career in Windy City.

The Warriors started slow and trailed big in the first half, but Curry and Butler turned things around in the third quarter. The two-time NBA MVP exploded for 24 of his 34 points in the period.

"Jimmy Buckets" brought energy in the second half, attacking the basket consistently and making the right plays. Curry finished with 34 points, six rebounds and four assists, knocking down eight 3-pointers. Butler contributed 25 points, two rebounds and four assists, shooting 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Golden State Warriors fans were worried after the team's abysmal first half, but the second-half turnaround changed the narrative. Some who had questioned Jimmy Butler’s fit alongside Curry were encouraged by the team’s fight down the stretch.

"JIMMY BUTLER EFFECT," a fan tweeted.

"I’m trying to keep optimism in check by remembering that the Bulls are terrible. But still, this was great to see," one fan claimed.

"Butler got a nice debut with 25 pts &11-13 ft. We have our own free-throw specialist. Bring it on. Butler can drive to the basket and get a whistle, that's cool," another fan commented.

The Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat as part of a multi-team trade ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. As part of the deal, Golden State parted ways with Andrew Wiggins, Lindy Waters III, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected 2026 first-round pick.

"What a statement. Down 20 something and they win by 21 in Butler’s first game with us. We love you Jimmy," a fan wrote.

"I don't remember the last we had a win like this. Fr tonight feels good," one fan remarked.

"He may be what the Warriors need. Butler was impressive," another fan added.

In addition to the trade, Jimmy Butler signed a two-year, $121 million extension that aligns with the contracts of Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The Warriors’ new "Big Three" now has at least two more years to compete for another championship.

Steve Kerr praises Jimmy Butler after successful Warriors debut

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had high praise for Butler following his first game with the team. He highlighted Butler’s aggressiveness, particularly his ability to attack the rim — a quality the Warriors have lacked in recent years.

"He's an amazing player," Kerr said. "The ability to get fouled, it just settles the game for us at key times, but I'm most impressed with his passing."

Butler will have to wait until Feb. 23 to make his home debut at Chase Center. Until then, Golden State continues its road trip with games in Milwaukee, Dallas, Houston and Sacramento.

