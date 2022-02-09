Jimmy Butler expresses desire for more brawls in the NBA: “I wish it would go back to that time”

Miami Heat star wing Jimmy Butler has built a reputation for being one of the most competitive players in the NBA. Butler stands out for the overall determination he puts on display on a nightly basis.

The edge Butler plays with each night is one of the reasons why he's become one of the top wings in the NBA. The Miami Heat star looks for anything he could possibly use to give him a competitive advantage.

In an interview with Adam Caparell of Complex Sports, Butler opened up about how he wished the NBA would let players get more physical these days, especially when it comes to brawls.

“They’re not letting you get into no brawls no more. ... Nobody’s going to let you do that," Butler said. "I wish that they would let us do that a little bit, if I’m just being honest.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat continuing to impress

Jimmy Butler has been a tone-setter with his mentality on the court. It's something that's been contagious for the Miami Heat roster as well. After battling through some injuries in the first half of the season, Miami (35-20) is healthy again and leads the Eastern Conference. Miami is riding a three-game winning streak and has won six of its last 10 games.

The Heat have been steady throughout the season even while dealing with lengthy injuries to two of their top players, Butler and Bam Adebayo. Miami has had two five-game winning streaks and two four-game winning streaks this season, with success in every month.

Now that the roster has found itself complete again, Miami has solidified its stature as one of the best teams in the league. The standout play of Tyler Herro, who is the frontrunner for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award but can fill in as a starter, has been key. Herro is averaging a career-best 20.1 points per game. He has started 10 times in 45 appearances.

When Butler is on the court, this Heat team blossoms. Butler, one of the NBA's most underrated wings, has the competitiveness and ability to take over a game on both sides of the floor. In his last eight games, Butler averaged 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 53.1%.

