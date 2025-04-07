Jimmy Butler fires direct shot at officials after Steph Curry's season-worst performance

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler was baffled after Steph Curry had the worst performance of the season on Sunday. Butler also took a hilarious shot at officiating due to some uncalled fouls on Curry, who finished with just three points in Golden State's 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Butler still couldn't believe that Curry doesn't receive calls despite being hounded throughout the game. He's played with many stars over the years, as well as played against the best of them, but has never seen anyone get more no-foul calls than the greatest shooter ever.

"I've never seen an individual get fouled more than he gets fouled," Butler said. "To me, I think that's astounding, but it's crazy to say that he's used to it. It's been happening to him his whole career, and he's found a way through it, around it, under it, whatever you want to call it. ... It's been happening for 16 straight years and I get to see it, and it really angers me that he's on my team and he gets hacked like that."

Steph Curry has been defended differently since he turned into a superstar, changing how the game has been played and called. Curry was mainly defended by Amen Thompson, who did a fantastic job, on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors superstar was limited to just three points, so he'll shoulder some blame for how he performed. However, Jimmy Butler only took seven shots despite seeing Curry's struggles on offense. He was brought in to be a secondary option but didn't do a good job doing it against Houston.

Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield stepped up for the Warriors, but they need more from Butler. They have four games left, which are all must-wins to avoid dropping to the play-in tournament spots.

Steph Curry makes history despite season-low in points

Steph Curry makes history despite season-low in points. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite his season-worst performance, Steph Curry still made history in the Golden State Warriors' 106-96 loss. Curry's three points were enough to move him into No. 24 on the all-time NBA scoring list, passing Reggie Miller. He now has 25,281 points in his career.

Curry will continue to climb the rankings next season. Next on the list are Alex English, Vince Carter and Kevin Garnett. If he stays healthy next season, he'll be in the top 20 of the all-time scoring list.

Miller reacted to Curry's accomplishment on Instagram, sharing it on his story. It wasn't the first time the Warriors star moved past the Indiana Pacers legend. Curry passed Miller on the all-time 3-point list in January 2021. Miller and Ray Allen were present when Curry broke the all-time 3-point record at Madison Square Garden in December 2021.

