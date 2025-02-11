"Jimmy Butler fixed him": NBA fans in awe as Steph Curry hits rich run of form against Bucks 

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler led the Golden State Warriors on Monday to a 125-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP had 38 points, six rebounds and four assists, his fourth straight game breaching the 30-point mark. "Jimmy Buckets" added 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

After the game, fans reacted to Curry’s streak of high-scoring games on X/Twitter:

“Jimmy fixed him.”

One fan said:

“Butler was the perfect trade for the warriors. Hes the master at getting to the line and him driving to the hoop gives curry more space and less attention to him.”

Another fan added:

“JIMMY AND STEPH IS THE BEST DUO IN THE LEAGUE”

@sudharsan_ak wrote:

“Clowns called Curry WASHED”

@SZ_Investing asked:

“Can we say Steph is back ?!”

Last month, Steph Curry averaged 22.2 points per game with 44.6% efficiency, including 40.4% from deep. He had three 30-point games but had five outings with less than 20 points. The last five games in January were particularly worrying. The All-Star starter averaged 16.6 ppg on 39.2% shooting.

Curry flipped the narrative in February. After scoring 38 points against the Bucks, he improved his average to 31.8 ppg. He already has four 30-point games after accumulating three last month. Jimmy Butler’s arrival has not taken away his aggressiveness and efficiency.

Jimmy Butler is playing his best basketball with Steph Curry

Jimmy Butler had one of the worst stretches of his career in January. The former Miami Heat star told reporters that he had lost his “love” for the game. Butler averaged 11.4 ppg last month and was suspended three times before Pat Riley shipped him to the Bay Area.

Playing with Curry has revitalized Butler. The veteran forward is averaging 22.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 5.0 apg since taking his talents to Golden State. The six-time All-Star is also making 45.8% of his shots.

Jimmy Butler has rediscovered his love for basketball. After a tumultuous last two months in Miami, the change of scenery has done him good. The Warriors are 2-0 with him on the roster.

