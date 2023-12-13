Jimmy Butler flaunts $230,000 worth Rolex Daytona 'Eye of the Tiger' in his latest Instagram story

Jimmy Butler took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted an image of his luxurious Rolex. The All-Star guard flexed his Rolex Daytona 'Eye of the Tiger,' which appears to be worth $230,000, according to Chrono24.com.

Butler is very active on social media and usually shares images of his luxurious outfits with his followers.

Jimmy Butler's Rolex Daytona 'Eye of the Tiger'

Jimmy Butler calls the Miami Heat 'mediocre' on both ends

Jimmy Butler doesn't usually hold back when he refers to how the Miami Heat play on both ends. There are times when the All-Star guard has shared his confidence about the franchise's title chances, and the Heat have reached the NBA Finals twice over the past four years.

Other times, he calls out his team for the way they play and makes it clear that the Heat have to play with a sense of urgency to get back on track. Recently, he urged the Heat to improve on both ends of the floor, calling Miami's performance mediocre:

"We stand right where we don't want to be, which is very mediocre. Not good, not bad, just mediocre. You talk about our offense; it's been mediocre. You talk about our defense; it's been mediocre," Jimmy Butler said to reporters.

The Heat have been dealing with injury woes since the start of the season. Tyler Herro has missed the last 15 games, while Bam Adebayo has played only three times over the last nine games.

Adebayo still has no timetable to return, while Herro is progressing well with his recovery and could return in the coming games. However, coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't want to use injuries as an excuse.

"It's not about making excuses. It's not about who's not available. We've got enough to focus on for one game. In some of the missed games, we’ve had so many opportunities to win. That’s all it’s about right now. It’s not about making excuses. It’s not about who’s not available," Erik Spoelstra said, via Clutchpoints.

"The biggest thing is everybody knows how we want to play and how we want to compete and how we want to approach games. We understand what our identity is. It’s a matter of doing it consistently. The bigger challenge for our group is sustainability, playing at a high level and sustaining during a game."

The Miami Heat have won 13 of their first 23 games and will look to sweep the two-game series with the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) on Wednesday.