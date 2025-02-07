Jimmy Butler gets candid on his pairing with 4x NBA champion: "Pass the ball to Steph and get out the way”

Jimmy Butler is officially a Golden State Warrior, and he believes playing alongside four-time NBA champion Steph Curry will be effortless.

The five-team trade that sent Butler to Golden State ended his tenure with the Miami Heat, where he led the team to two NBA Finals appearances. The deal involved multiple parts, with Miami receiving Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, P.J. Tucker, Davion Mitchell and a protected 2025 first-round pick from the Warriors.

At his introductory press conference on Thursday, Butler shared his simple approach to fitting into the Warriors' offense.

"We good," Butler said. "Pass the ball to Steph. And get out the way. Easy."

Butler also dismissed concerns about potential personality clashes with longtime Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

“I think our personalities are going to be fine,” Butler said. “I would like to say that I am a winner. I haven't won ‘it’, but I would like to call myself a winner. I do want to win ‘it’ — it being a championship.”

Butler declined his 2025-26 player option and signed a two-year, $121-million extension, keeping him in Golden State through 2026-27, perfectly aligned with Curry’s contract.

Jimmy Butler sends message to Miami Heat after trade

Jimmy Butler’s era with the Miami Heat — where he led the team to two NBA Finals — ended in dramatic fashion, with suspensions, a trade request and a public fallout with Heat president Pat Riley.

The saga concluded with Butler being traded in a package centered around Andrew Wiggins.

On Thursday, as he was formally introduced as a Golden State Warrior, Butler made it clear that he harbors no ill will toward the Heat.

“I have so much respect for that organization, people that’s running that organization, my former teammates," Butler said (per SI).

"I’ll always wish them the best. I have a lot of love for a lot of people over there. I just want them to know I’m very grateful for the relationships I’ve built and hope to keep for a lifetime.”

In his final season with Miami, Jimmy Butler averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game across 25 games. Over his five prior seasons, he put up 21.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 5.7 apg while helping define the Heat’s identity.

