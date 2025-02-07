  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jimmy Butler
  • Jimmy Butler gets candid on his pairing with 4x NBA champion: "Pass the ball to Steph and get out the way”

Jimmy Butler gets candid on his pairing with 4x NBA champion: "Pass the ball to Steph and get out the way”

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 07, 2025 05:58 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Jimmy Butler believes playing alongside four-time NBA champion Steph Curry will be effortless - Image: Imagn

Jimmy Butler is officially a Golden State Warrior, and he believes playing alongside four-time NBA champion Steph Curry will be effortless.

The five-team trade that sent Butler to Golden State ended his tenure with the Miami Heat, where he led the team to two NBA Finals appearances. The deal involved multiple parts, with Miami receiving Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, P.J. Tucker, Davion Mitchell and a protected 2025 first-round pick from the Warriors.

At his introductory press conference on Thursday, Butler shared his simple approach to fitting into the Warriors' offense.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"We good," Butler said. "Pass the ball to Steph. And get out the way. Easy."

Butler also dismissed concerns about potential personality clashes with longtime Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

“I think our personalities are going to be fine,” Butler said. “I would like to say that I am a winner. I haven't won ‘it’, but I would like to call myself a winner. I do want to win ‘it’ — it being a championship.”

Butler declined his 2025-26 player option and signed a two-year, $121-million extension, keeping him in Golden State through 2026-27, perfectly aligned with Curry’s contract.

Jimmy Butler sends message to Miami Heat after trade

Jimmy Butler’s era with the Miami Heat — where he led the team to two NBA Finals — ended in dramatic fashion, with suspensions, a trade request and a public fallout with Heat president Pat Riley.

The saga concluded with Butler being traded in a package centered around Andrew Wiggins.

On Thursday, as he was formally introduced as a Golden State Warrior, Butler made it clear that he harbors no ill will toward the Heat.

“I have so much respect for that organization, people that’s running that organization, my former teammates," Butler said (per SI).
"I’ll always wish them the best. I have a lot of love for a lot of people over there. I just want them to know I’m very grateful for the relationships I’ve built and hope to keep for a lifetime.”

In his final season with Miami, Jimmy Butler averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game across 25 games. Over his five prior seasons, he put up 21.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 5.7 apg while helping define the Heat’s identity.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी