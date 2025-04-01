Jimmy Butler goes casual with crisp white vest and battered denims as Warriors star spends downtime shopping

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the midst of a six-game road trip, with a day's rest before the clash against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jimmy Butler is making the most of this downtime by going out to shop at Alo.

Butler shared a series of photos on his Instagram story from his latest trip to the athletic apparel shop. The 35-year-old superstar forward was wearing a tucked-in white vest, battered denims and a hat to finish the look.

(Image Credits: @jimmybutler/Instagram)

During his trip to the store, the 6-foot-7 star was seen trying on clothes and new sunglasses, ultimately purchasing three bags full of products.

(Image Credits: @jimmybutler/Instagram)

(Image Credits: @jimmybutler/Instagram)

(Image Credits: @jimmybutler/Instagram)

Butler delivered back-to-back impressive performances to help the Warriors clinch consecutive victories. He stuffed the stat sheet against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, recording an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, following it up with 13 points, eight assists and four steals against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Jimmy Butler's struggles in Miami return

The Miami Heat front office and Jimmy Butler had a fallout during the latter’s final few months with the franchise. Considering the dynamics of this turbulent relationship, many fans believed that a revenge-seeking Butler would have a point to prove in his Miami return. Additionally, with Stephen Curry sidelined with injuries, Dub Nation even expected Butler to carry the team over the line.

However, Butler had a rather lackluster outing, failing to help the Warriors secure a win against his former team. In an 86-112 blowout loss, Butler scored merely 11 points along with six rebounds and two assists.

An underwhelming performance by Butler in the Golden State-Miami clash led to Stephen A. Smith expressing his disappointment.

“I was disappointed. I expected and looked for Jimmy Butler to come out and be ultra aggressive and that was not the case. ... I thought that he was incredibly passive. I thought that he wasn't looking to be aggressive at all. He came across as a guy that just wanted to get through the night,” Smith said during an episode of ESPN’s 'First Take'.

Despite his subpar outing last week, Butler has still proven to be a key addition for the Bay Area side. Since being acquired by Golden State, he’s averaged 17.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 6.3 apg, helping them to an impressive 18-5 record.

