Jimmy Butler hilariously flips the bird at $37M wing en route to winning first home game as a Warrior

Since coming over from the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has seemed reinvigorated with his new team. Following his first home game in Golden State, the star forward had a moment with one of his teammates that has since gone viral online.

Ad

At this year's trade deadline, Butler was the last big domino to fall in the NBA. It was clear things were not going to be rectified with the Heat, and a trade was the best scenario for both sides. Miami agreed to a deal just in time, shipping Butler to the Warriors for an assortment of pieces.

Following the All-Star break, Jimmy Butler finally played in his first home game for the Warriors on Sunday night. They faced off against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks and came away victorious.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Butler played a key part in Golden State's 126-102 win (18 points, three rebounds, five assists), but it was his antics on the bench that caught the most attention. The Warriors' new addition was seen jokingly giving the middle finger to veteran guard Buddy Hield on the bench.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hield was one of the Warriors' big additions during the offseason, signing a $37 million deal as part of a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. He came out of the gates scorching hot, but his play has been up and down for most of the season.

As for Butler, he has breathed new life into the Warriors since joining the mix. They now have a 5-1 record in his first six appearances.

Ad

Stephen A. Smith admits he was wrong about Jimmy Butler on the Warriors

When the Golden State Warriors first made the trade for Jimmy Butler, there were some skeptics about his fit. Between his on-court style and track record off the court, there was chatter about him doing more harm than good. That said, amid their recent success, fans and analyst have started to change their tune.

Ad

One notable figure who was willing to admit he was wrong about Butler on the Warriors is Stephen A. Smith. While on NBA Countdown Sunday, he gave his latest thoughts on the new-look Golden State squad.

"I think I was wrong when I first spoke about this," Stephen A. said. "When I look at the West, I don't have them winning it but I can't summarily dismiss what I'm seeing and how impressive it's been."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Across his first six games with Golden State, Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals. More notably, the Warriors have jumped to ninth in the standings following their recent hot streak.

As Stephen A. mentioned, the Warriors winning a title seems unlikely with this big change coming in-season. However, with their extensive playoff history, Golden State is slowly becoming a group no contender will want to face come the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.