Jimmy Butler Injury: Erik Spoelstra issues positive update on star player's foot issue

Jimmy Butler returned from a calf injury that forced him out for four games on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP, however, couldn’t finish the game as he suffered another unfortunate injury. Butler injured his right foot in the third quarter after forcing his way to the rim.

The six-time All-Star exited after the injury and did not return. He played 23 minutes and finished with eight points, two rebounds and one assist. The Heat didn’t give a statement about his status after the 117-109 loss to the Jazz.

Leading into Monday’s game against the LA Clippers, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave an update on Butler’s status (via Ohm Youngmisuk):

“Jimmy Butler’s x-rays came back clean. He’s out tonight against the Clippers. Kyle Lowry is in.”

Even with Kyle Lowry cleared to play, the Miami Heat will be badly undermanned against the LA Clippers. Haywood Highsmith (concussion), Caleb Martin (ankle), Dru Smith (knee surgery) and Josh Richardson (facet syndrome) are all out.

The Heat has been playing well in Jimmy Butler’s absence. They were unbeaten in the four games that he sat out. During that stretch, two of the teams they beat were the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, both also coming off injuries, have been playing great in Butler’s absence. Spoelstra will rely on them even more as Butler could be sidelined for a few more games.

When will Jimmy Butler return?

The Miami Heat has not given a specific date for Jimmy Butler’s return. It’s safe to say, though, that they will not rush him to play again. Miami has always been extra cautious with him. The team will give him all the time he needs to recover.

Miami’s next five games, after the Clippers meeting, will be against the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder and Orlando Magic. “Jimmy Buckets” could return in any of those games.

Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Jamal Cain and RJ Hampton are expected to see more minutes due to the injuries. Erik Spoelstra will have to continue coaxing more out of the remaining names in his lineup.