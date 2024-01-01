Jimmy Butler injury: Miami Heat superstar sidelined against LA Clippers after foot injury

After missing four straight games due to a strained left calf, Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler returned against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. However, he played just 23 minutes before exiting with a right foot injury. Butler’s latest setback will cost him at least one game, as he has been ruled out for Monday’s contest against the LA Clippers.

Butler could be seen favoring his right foot during the second half of Saturday’s matchup against Utah. The six-time All-Star ultimately subbed out after colliding with Jazz guard Collin Sexton. He finished with just eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one block on 66.7% shooting.

The Heat were unable to recover following Butler’s exit. They lost 117-109 on the road, despite receiving a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds from star big man Bam Adebayo.

Following Saturday’s loss, Butler’s X-rays returned negative, meaning he didn’t sustain a foot fracture. Nonetheless, the Heat will take a cautious approach with their oft-injured superstar.

Through 24 games, Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 3-pointers per game on 46.4% shooting.

How have the Heat fared without Jimmy Butler this season?

The Miami Heat (19-13) have fared well without Jimmy Butler this season. Over their first eight games without him, they have gone 5-3. In comparison, they are 14-10 when he plays.

So, their winning percentage with Butler sidelined (62.5%) is slightly higher than when he suits up (58.3%).

However, the Heat have a tough upcoming schedule with three more games left on their Western Conference road trip.

Additionally, they are slated to play their next six games against teams at .500 or better. This includes matchups against the LA Clippers (19-12), LA Lakers (17-16), Phoenix Suns (16-15), Houston Rockets (15-15), OKC Thunder (21-9) and Orlando Magic (19-12).

So, Miami may have difficulty maintaining its status as a top-five team in the Eastern Conference if Butler misses extended time.

