Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star’s ankle swollen to ‘size of a baseball’

Jimmy Butler did not leave Game 1 but was clearly hobbled after rolling his ankle during the game. The Heat still beat the New York Knicks 108-101 despite Butler’s injury. Reports are now saying that his ankle is swollen to the “size of a baseball”.

The Knicks did not attack Butler defensively much even though he was struggling to move. Butler played decoy after his injury and did not take a shot or touch the ball offensively after rolling his ankle.

ESPN @espn Jimmy Butler limped to the free throw line after rolling his ankle.



He made both. Jimmy Butler limped to the free throw line after rolling his ankle.He made both. https://t.co/Obfa4NBqEC

Will Jimmy Butler play in Game 2?

Miami takes on New York at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 on Tuesday. There is no confirmation that Butler will be out or in the lineup. Butler is a gritty player who will likely do whatever it takes to play. He is currently listed as doubtful.

Some have speculated that the Heat could sit Butler out of Game 2 and send him home early to Miami to rest his injury. Butler would have five days off to be rested for Game 3 in Miami on Saturday.

Butler had 25 points on 8 of 16 shooting before his injury. He also added 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in Game 1.

Following the game, coach Erik Spoelstra gave the following update on Butler’s ankle.

"You just don't know with ankle sprains," said Spoelstra. "I don't even know if we'll know more by tomorrow. We'll just have to see. It'll be a waiting game. You just don't know with ankle sprains. I don't even know if we'll know more by tomorrow. We'll just have to see. It'll be a waiting game."

Jimmy Butler has carried this Heat team and would be a brutal loss for Miami. He is averaging 35.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during these playoffs.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a lot of experience with Jimmy Butler and is likely drawing up schemes to attack the hampered star for Game 2. Butler has a 7-5 record as a member of the Heat against the Knicks since Thibodeau arrived in New York. Thibodeau coached Butler in Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The two were in Chicago from Butler’s rookie season until 2015. Butler then joined Thibodeau again in Minnesota for a season and a half before Thibodeau was fired and Butler was traded to Philadelphia.

