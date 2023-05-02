Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Insider gives positive news regarding Heat star's status

Jimmy Butler could play for the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their 2023 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference semis contest against the New York Knicks. Butler sprained his ankle in the Heat's 108-101 win in Game 1 and looked to be in severe pain.

Initial reports suggested Miami may have to continue playing without their superstar in this series. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania has a positive injury update regarding Butler.

Here's what the NBA insider said during an appearance on FanDuel TV:

“I’m told Jimmy Butler wants to play, I think he’s gonna try to play as today goes on… That sprain wasn’t as serious as we all saw - we’ll learn more in the coming hours”

Butler was responsible for helping the Heat cause an upset against the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks in round one. He led the team with 25 points in their Game 1 win over the New York Knicks in round two. With Tyler Herro out until the conference finals, the Heat offense won't have much to offer if Butler misses time due to an ankle injury.

Miami will be relieved if Jimmy Butler can take to the floor and contribute in Game 2 as he holds the keys to their success against the Knicks and the rest of the playoffs if they advance.

Jimmy Butler has been the best player in the 2023 playoffs

Jimmy Butler has stepped up a notch in the playoffs this year. The Miami Heat superstar is averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per contest across six appearances. Butler has shot an efficient 58.5%, including 42.9% from 3-point range.

Butler has put the Heat back on the map this year, despite the team entering the postseason as the No. 8 seed. Butler single-handedly led Miami to a 4-1 series win over the league's leading record holders Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

He scored a career-high 56 points in Game 4 and 42 in Game 5 to close out the series against Milwaukee. It wasn't an easy feat, especially with Tyler Herro, the Heat's third-best scorer, missing the last four games of the series due to injury.

Jimmy Butler has the Eastern Conference on alert, putting the Miami Heat in contention to make the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons. He was integral to their success in 2020 in "Orlando Bubble," so it's difficult to count him out, especially with how well he has started this postseason.

