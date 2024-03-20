Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Latest on 6x All-Star's status against Cavaliers (March 20)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for the contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, included in the NBA's eight-game lineup.

The Heat are coming off a 98-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday without stars Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, which snapped their two-game winning streak. They have gone 2-5 in their last seven games.

Miami has fallen to eighth in the West with a net rating of -2.7, including an offensive rating of 107.5 and a defensive rating of 110.3 in their last seven outings.

Jimmy Butler injury update

Jimmy Butler's status indicates that there's no certainty about his participation in the upcoming contest. He will continue to get evaluated by the Heat's medical staff, and the six-time All-Star will likely be a game-time decision.

Jimmy was absent in the Heat's previous two outings against the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers on the back-to-back set on Mar. 17 and 18.

Jimmy was initially questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, but following treatment and foot testing, he was declared out of the contest and is now considered day-to-day.

The expectation is that JB won't require an extended absence due to this foot concern. He may return as early as Wednesday against the Cavaliers in Cleveland, the final game of the Heat's four-game trip.

Butler could also opt for additional rest and return against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at home.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Butler has been grappling with a right foot contusion. He has been sidelined for 17 games due to a variety of injuries, including issues with his ankle, foot and calf. He has also missed four games due to personal reasons.

Notably, his calf and foot ailments led to him missing 11 games. Despite his intermittent presence, the Heat have gone a commendable 13-8. This resilience is credited to the adept leadership of coach Erik Spoelstra.

On Feb. 23, a confrontation between Heat and New Orleans Pelicans players escalated into a physical altercation. As a result, the NBA took disciplinary action, imposing suspensions on several players.

Jimmy, Nikola Jokic and Thomas Bryant received one-game suspensions, with Bryant facing an additional penalty of a three-game suspension without pay.