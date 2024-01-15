Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Latest on Miami Heat star's status ahead of matchup vs. Nets

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are among the many teams partaking in the Martin Luther King Day slate. However, it seems the All-Star forward won't be in action.

The Heat take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, but will be without the services of their top player. Butler has struggled to stay in the lineup so far this season, and that will coninue on Monday. As we approach the midway point of the schedule, he's appeared in only 24 games.

When on the court, Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Jimmy Butler injury update

Per the latest injury report, Jimmy Butler has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. He is dealing with a toe injury that has kept him sidelined over the Heat's recent stretch.

Since he won't be in action, Butler is now going to miss eight straight games. The last time the All-Star forward was in the lineup was back on December 30th against the Utah Jazz.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

This injury occured during the third quarter against the Heat's recent matchup with the Jazz. Jimmy Butler was driving to the basket, where his foot twitched awkwardly while trying to get by Lauri Markkanen.

Butler stayed in the game to shoot free-throws, but it was clear that he was favoring one of his feet. Not long after, he fouled Kris Dunn while he was trying driving to the rim to stop play. Butler was then subbed out and seen holding on to his foot while sitting on the bench.

Butler logged 23 minutes against the Jazz that night and finished with eight points, two rebounds, and one assist. He has not been in the lineup since.

When will Jimmy Butler return?

As of now, there is not set timeline on when Butler will make his return for the Heat. That said, recent updates suggest that he could be back in action for the near future.

After playing their last four games at home, Miami hits the road for a brief stretch. Following their matchup with the Nets on Monday, they'll head up north to take on the new-look Toronto Raptors.

Butler was ruled out for this game, but did make the trip with the team. This suggests that his returrn could be looming.

How to watch Heat vs. Nets

A handful of the MLK Day games are on national television, but Heat vs. Nets is not one of them. Because of this, they only way to tune into the matchup is either through local TV networks or via NBA league pass.

Miami enters this game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 23-16. As for Brooklyn, they sit in 10th at 16-22.

