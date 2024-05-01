Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Latest on the reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP’s status against the Boston Celtics | 2024 NBA Playoffs (May 1)

The Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday with Jimmy Butler still in street clothes. “Jimmy Buckets” hasn’t been on the court since the Heat lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament on Apr. 17. Miami, however, earned the right to face Boston after dispatching the Chicago Bulls for the No. 8 seed in the East.

Without Butler, it has been Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo who have been carrying the cudgels for the Heat. They stunned the Celtics in Game 2 behind unreal shooting from deep before succumbing to their overwhelming edge in the next two games. Miami is on the brink of an early vacation and the only thing “Jimmy Buckets” can do is cheer for his team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Butler injury update

Late in the first quarter of Game 1 Jimmy Butler went for a layup when Kelly Oubre Jr. came flying to try and block his shot. The two collided with the Philadelphia 76ers forward landing on the Miami Heat superstar’s knee. Butler stayed on the floor for several minutes grimacing in pain before eventually finishing the quarter.

Not only did he survive the hit, but he managed to play three more quarters in Miami’s agonizing 105-104 loss. Butler left the arena after the game with a noticeable limp as the Heat announced that he would undergo imaging.

Expand Tweet

Heat Nation’s fears came true when tests showed that he had an MCL sprain in his right knee. Miami has been forced to shelve him for at least multiple weeks. Jimmy Butler isn’t playing against the Boston Celtics and might not play at all in the postseason if Miami advances.

When will Jimmy Butler return?

“Jimmy Buckets” will sit out indefinitely. Normally, an MCL sprain takes around 3-4 weeks but the Miami Heat have not given a timeline for his return. The only thing he conceded was that he and the training staff have been “working” and that he wanted to play in the postseason.

Expand Tweet

Considering his nagging knee issues over the past few years, the Heat will not rush him back. Heat fans can only hope that they do the improbable and stun the Celtics in a seven-game series. Otherwise, they may not see Butler again this season.