Jimmy Butler injury update from Steve Kerr fuels Warriors vs Rockets Game 3 speculations

Steve Kerr provided an update regarding Jimmy Butler's health and availability ahead of Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. After sustaining a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion in the first quarter of Game 2, Butler sounded the alarms within the Warriors organization.

Shams Charania reported Thursday that Butler's availability for Game 3 was in "serious jeopardy," but said the player avoided a more severe injury.

On Friday, Kerr spoke with reporters and explained what could happen with Butler this Saturday.

“Jimmy is Jimmy, he’s willing to play through anything," Kerr said via Warriors beat writer Danny Emerman.

The Warriors are coming off a 109-94 loss at Toyota Center that evened out the series with one win per team.

Butler went down after he tried to go for a rebound. Amen Thompson fell to the ground and hit Butler on his way down, bringing the Warriors' star down, too. Butler finished the game with three points and two rebounds in eight minutes.

The Warriors return home on Saturday to try to take a 2-1 lead, but things might be more complicated with Butler unavailable. His status remains up in the air, but Kerr's words suggest nothing is set in stone.

Steph Curry gets honest on Jimmy Butler potentially missing time

This situation has concerned many fans and people within the Warriors organization. After Butler went down with an injury that seemed to be serious, Steph Curry shared his thoughts on the possibility of the swingman watching the rest of the series.

"If he's not out there, I'll carry a lot of the lift and the load on trying to create shots and create advantages," Curry told reporters on Thursday's media availability. "There's a couple of plays that we call for him specifically but the rest of it is just trying to make the simple play."

Jimmy Butler was key in the Warriors' 95-85 Game 1 win. He scored 25 points, the team's second-highest Warriors behind Curry (31 points). Butler also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists.

It's clear that his presence benefits the Warriors. Game 3 could be pivotal for the series, but fans will have to wait to see if Butler will be back in action.

