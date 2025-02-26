Jimmy Butler keen to have 'athletic' $24M forward back in Warriors fold ahead of playoff push

The Golden State Warriors have been on a tremendous run in the Jimmy Butler era, winning six out of their seven games. However, Butler believes that the team could further improve after Jonathan Kuminga makes his return to the lineup.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have been in excellent form throughout February, climbing up the Western Conference standings. Despite their resurgence, they remain in the play-in territory, making every game crucial as they push for a secure playoff spot.

Per Butler, Kuminga’s return could be a game-changer, providing an extra edge in the final stretch of the season.

“Hella athletic. Can shoot it. Can score it in a multitude of ways. And can guard. I think he’s going to come back and do what he’s been doing. My job is to make it even easier on him. So come on back and help us get some dubs,” Jimmy Butler spoke about Kuminga following the win vs. the Hornets.

The 22-year-old forward, in the final year of his $24 million rookie-scale contract, suffered an ankle injury in early January and has since missed 24 consecutive games.

However, Dub Nation will be relieved to learn that the 6-foot-7 player has reportedly resumed five-on-five scrimmages. According to head coach Steve Kerr's latest update over the weekend, Kuminga will be re-evaluated after the Warriors complete their upcoming five-game Eastern Conference road trip.

Jonathan Kuminga prepared to learn from Jimmy Butler

Jonathan Kuminga has similar physical attributes and style of play as Jimmy Butler. Hence, it is no surprise that Kuminga is keen on elevating his game by directly learning from the six-time All-Star.

“I like that guy… It’s great for us. I think it’s actually great for me, being around him, trying to pick up some of the stuff he does. I feel like I see myself kind of like having a similar type of game,” Kuminga said in mid-February.

According to Steve Kerr, Jimmy Butler could be the perfect role model for Kuminga. Under Butler's mentorship, the youngster could put himself in a strong position to achieve All-Star status next season. Kerr emphasized his hope for Kuminga to learn the importance of “fundamental basketball”.

“I think Jimmy’s the perfect guy for JK to emulate. What makes Jimmy special is that he doesn’t try to be special. He plays fundamental basketball. The constant fundamental play, he never turns it over, just makes the simple play over and over again. I want JK to learn some of that,” Kerr said.

JK was averaging a career-high 16.8 points and five rebounds per game before suffering an injury. Upon his return, fans can expect him to come off the bench for the first few games before Steve Kerr decides whether to adjust the starting lineup.

