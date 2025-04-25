Jimmy Butler’s massive injury update indicates his absence for Warriors-Rockets Game 3

Jimmy Butler will likely miss the pivotal Game 3 against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The veteran forward suffered a pelvic contusion in the first half of Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Per NBA insider Shams Charania's latest update, the injury is serious enough to rule him out for the upcoming game likely.
Charania shared the update on Butler's availability on X (formerly Twitter), saying he had suffered a deep glute contusion and that the MRI had not shown any fracture of structural damage.
"Golden State's Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in serious jeopardy, league sources tell ESPN. This is best case because MRI showed Butler avoided any fracture or structural damage."
This comes on the back of Butler's agent sharing a cryptic message earlier. NBA insider Marc Spears shared on Thursday on ESPN's 'NBA Today' that the Warriors star agent Bernie Lee texted him saying, "Pray for the bear." This signals optimism for the team, but for now, there's every chance to believe Butler might miss Game 3.
