Jimmy Butler’s massive injury update indicates his absence for Warriors-Rockets Game 3

Jimmy Butler will likely miss the pivotal Game 3 against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The veteran forward suffered a pelvic contusion in the first half of Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Per NBA insider Shams Charania's latest update, the injury is serious enough to rule him out for the upcoming game likely.

Ad

Charania shared the update on Butler's availability on X (formerly Twitter), saying he had suffered a deep glute contusion and that the MRI had not shown any fracture of structural damage.

"Golden State's Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in serious jeopardy, league sources tell ESPN. This is best case because MRI showed Butler avoided any fracture or structural damage."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

This comes on the back of Butler's agent sharing a cryptic message earlier. NBA insider Marc Spears shared on Thursday on ESPN's 'NBA Today' that the Warriors star agent Bernie Lee texted him saying, "Pray for the bear." This signals optimism for the team, but for now, there's every chance to believe Butler might miss Game 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.