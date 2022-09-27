"I'm just messing with stuff to make the internet mad; that was my goal this summer" - 6X NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler gives a comical reason for adopting a new hairstyle

Jimmy Butler shocked the NBA world this summer when he showcased his new hairstyle. While speaking at Miami Heat media day on September 26, Butler explained why he decided to get dreadlocks.

The Miami Heat star has been called out across social media for rocking "horrible" hair extensions. Butler spoke in-depth about his new hairstyle. He denied rumors suggesting his hair was fake.

I don't have any extensions, I don't know what you're talking about. I don't know, it's still up to debate if I'm going to keep my hair like this or not. They're not extensions. I'm trying out a lot of new looks.

"Y'all like my baby face assassin look? Kinda cute, isn't it? I really don't know, I ain't even thought about it. I'm just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked."

It remains to be seen if Jimmy Butler will keep his new look when the season kicks off next month.

One thing is for certain. The images of Butler at media day will be a topic of conversation for quite some time.

Twitter user @UncleDrewGB highlighted the contrast in Butler's appearance over his four seasons with the Miami Heat:

Watch Jimmy Butler's comment on his new hairstyle below:

Can Jimmy Butler lead the Miami Heat to an NBA title?

Jimmy Butler is one of the league's most underrated superstars. He's also one of the best two-way wings in the game. Butler, who led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020, is hardly discussed amongst the NBA's elite. He heads into the 2022-2023 season looking to solidify his place amongst the game's best with an NBA title.

Despite battling injuries and a banged-up roster, the Miami Heat nearly made it back to the NBA Finals last season. Trailing the Boston Celtics 98-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Butler missed a three-pointer that would have given Miami the lead:

The Heat lost P.J. Tucker to free agency, but remain one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro all battled injuries last season. The Heat overcame those injury woes to capture the first seed in the East.

With their core players presumably healthy, and Victor Oladipo a full season removed from surgery, the Heat are expected to compete for an NBA title.

The Miami Heat open their 2022-23 season against the Chicago Bulls on October 18.

